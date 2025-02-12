The South African award-winning musician Sjava celebrated another career milestone on social media

The former Queendom actor bagged himself a whooping two million followers on Spotify

Sjava and his record label expressed their gratitude to everyone who has been supporting the musician

Sjava bagged 2 million followers on Spotify. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The South African award-winning musician and actor Sjava recently had something great to celebrate on social media.

Earlier on, the former Quendom actor reached another career milestone as he celebrated bagging 2 million Spotify followers on his Twitter (X) page, where he wrote "thank you" to everyone who showed him support throughout his music career.

Sjava's record label also posted about this milestone on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"2 MILLION times grateful! Siyabonga kakhulu for streaming and supporting. Sjava’s music lives because of YOU."

Netizens congratulate Sjava on his milestone

Shortly after the star, who recently dropped his long-awaited EP in January 2025, posted on social media about bagging 2 million followers on Spotify, some netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@TJNPZE wrote:

"You are a true A-lister."

@siyanda_chuma said:

"We couldn't be more proud of you Sjava, man congratulations to many more followers."

@smlunguana jokingly said:

"Hao, this means that iNkabi now has 2 million in the bag."

@sphindy17 replied:

"Well done Sjava."

What you need to know about Sjava

You might have seen his face on the screens and not recognised him. Sjava's real name is Jabulani Hadebe. The artist bears one of the Hadebe clan names. Most people refer to him as Sjava Ka Mnisi. He is one of the most famous artists in South Africa. He is also an actor.

He has been featured in some of the most popular TV shows like Generations, Soul City, 7 De Laan, and Zone 14. Apart from acting, he has also released hits that performed perfectly well and won him big awards.

Sjava melts hearts as he sings for his mother on tour

Briefly News previously reported that Sjava recently put his mother in the spotlight during his Durban tour. A sweet video of the performance left his fans swooning. Sjava started his Isibuko Tour in Durban, giving his supporters a show.

He performed a melody of his golden oldies and new bangers from his latest album, Isibuko. Serenading his mother, Sjava sang a sweet song for her titled Grounding, and she vibed to it. Singing along, the star's mother seemingly enjoyed the performance.

