A man selling mops and brooms was approached by BI Phakathi who blessed him with a large amount of money

The merchant had the mops and brooms attached to a bicycle which he used to travel around and reach new customers

The man could hardly believe that BI would bless him so much out of the kindness of his heart before the faceless hero explained the importance of God

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A humble merchant had his life changed by none other than BI Phakathi. The inspirational hero came across an elderly man riding a bicycle. Attached to the bicycle was a range of cleaning equipment from mops to brooms and even a few buckets.

Phakathi soon got his hands on a mop and a broom for a reasonable R120 giving the person R200 to cover the cost. Stress overcame the man when he realised that he did not have enough change for Phakathi. Being only R10 short, Phakathi reached into his pockets to see if he had R10 on him.

It was at this point where Phakathi's well-known generosity shone through as he handed the seller a few R100 notes. Stunned at what just happened the man could only muster up the words "God bless you" as he holds over a thousand rand.

BI Phakathi came to the aid of this elderly man who sells cleaning equipment from his bicycle. Image: BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

Phakathi's post gained over 220 000 views on Facebook:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users are forever grateful for Phakathi's kind deeds

Graham Finch said:

"So encouraging to see that there are still good people in this world."

Ronel Snyman wrote:

"Shame. He is so overwhelmed. I can see how thankful he is."

Melanie Linda Rheeder shared:

"Was I the only one sobbing for this gentleman? He was speechless - he couldn't believe this was happening to him."

Lebogang Carol Anneng responded with:

"This bought me to tears. The look on the man's face after you told him it's his money. God bless you BI."

Khotso Gess'who Sentso noticed:

"Can tell that a heavyweight has been lifted off his shoulders after being told that the money is his."

Giving back: Good-hearted celeb gives hawker R2 000, Mzansi salutes his kindness

In other news about BI, Briefly News previously reported that a video has gone viral of a vendor who helped a man only to be surprised with a R2 000 tip for her good deed. The video received 4.8k likes and 2.4k shares on Facebook.

Motivational speaker, filmmaker and life coach BI Phakathi took to Facebook to share a 3-minute video of him surprising a mango hawker who sells her produce on the side of the road with an extra tip.

He captioned the video:

“He didn't have enough money to buy but she did this, see what kindness can do.”

Source: Briefly News