Renowned actor Israel Matseke-Zulu has dished his thoughts on the trending topic of payola in the music industry

The Hard To Target star took to his social media pages to share that the payola system denies young creatives an opportunity in the industry

Matseke-Zulu also showed gratitude to Mzwakhe Mbuli and Tronix Madibe, who are allegedly facilitating the entire process

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Israel Matseke-Zulu has shared his thoughts on the payola issue in the radio and music industry. Payola refers to undercover or indirect payment (as to a disc jockey) for a commercial favour (such as promoting a particular recording). The seasoned actor said the issue is serious and must be addressed immediately.

Famous actor Israel Matseke-Zulu has condemned the payola practice in the entertainment industry. Image: @israelmatsekezulu

Source: Instagram

Matseke-weighed in on the now-viral issue of former Lesedi FM presenter Chomane Chomane, who has reportedly agreed to pay back the payola payments he received from William Mthethwa over the past three decades.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Gomora actor said payola in the radio and music industries kills the dreams of young, up-and-upcoming creatives. He said:

“The problem of #Payola is serious and denies many artists, young, up-and-coming, especially those who don't want to pay music compilers, a fair opportunity. Thanks #Tronix and #MzwakheMbuli for fighting for the rights of William Mthethwa.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to TimesLIVE, the star also credited Tronix and Mzakhe Mbuli, who are allegedly facilitating the entire matter. The publication also notes that this is not the first time that the issue of payola has been brought to the spotlight.

Julius Malema once caused a stir when he alleged that award-winning rapper AKA is involved in the practice.

SA reacts to Tumi Tladi's cryptic tweet hours before his death: "Love them like they are leaving tomorrow"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Mzansi hip-hop lovers are still trying to come to terms with Tumi Tladi's untimely passing. News of the rapper's death started trending on social media as peeps shared their condolence messages.

Some social media users couldn't help but notice that the rapper posted a cryptic post hours before news of his passing hit the streets.

The disturbing tweet left Tumi's fans and followers with more questions than answers. The tweet read:

"Love like they are leaving tomorrow."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News