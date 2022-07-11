A video of the son of former President Jacob Zuma, Duduzane engaged in a roadside clean-up operation was shared online

The footage shows him observing the workers get stuck in the task before it switches to a different clip

The Instagram post attracted a lot of support for Duduzane with several netizens expressing their confidence in him

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

It would appear that Duduzane Zuma is not just a pretty face that always has the ladies hot under the collar.

A video shows the son of former President Jacob Zuma, monitoring a roadside clean-up operation somewhere in Mzansi.

Duduzane Zuma ensured service delivery was up to par in a recent video where he lead a roadside clean up. Image: @winstoninnes/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The footage was posted on Instagram by @winstoninnes and shows him walking up and down the roadway as he inspects the job done by the workers.

The clip also later shows him walking into a popular restaurant in Durban before it comes to an end.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@winstoninnes captioned the Instagram post:

“The work doesn’t stop, everyday is an opportunity to serve.✊✊✊.”

There is no denying that Duduzane has a large following in South Africa that supports him and believes in his ability to be a future leader in the country- the feedback from his viral videos is proof of this.

Social media users flooded the post with love and supportive messages for Zuma Jnr.

Mpilwende reacted:

“Future president.”

mrs_nnndaba said:

“Leadership .”

makoyaworst_b commented:

“The future is bright under uMsholozi.”

Benzathepoet replied:

“#The_President.”

Duduzane Zuma steps in to help flood victims, participates in clean-up operations

In another story, Briefly News reported that Duduzane Zuma, the son of former President Jacob Zuma, stepped up to help flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal by assisting one family at a time.

In a video posted on social media, Zuma can be seen using a shovel and clearing away the mud that had slid into a home due to floods.

In another short clip, Zuma has a mop in hand and can be seen moping the tiled floors of the house that was just cleaned up. Zuma also spoke to the homeowner and thanked him for allowing them to come into his home and help clean.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News