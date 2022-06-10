Riky Rick's family has reportedly removed his Family Values album from all official digital music streaming platforms

Rapper and the late star's industry mate Slikour also took to social media to share that the songs from the dope album are no longer available for streaming

Riky's fans and music lovers took to the timeline to share that they also couldn't find Family Values when they tried to stream it

Riky Rick's Family Values album has been removed from all streaming platforms. The project was reportedly taken down by the late rapper's family.

Riky Rick’s album ‘Family Values’ is no longer available on streaming platforms. Image: @rikyrickworld

Rapper Slikour took to the timeline to share the surprising news. He was trying to stream the late star's songs when he found out.

Taking to Twitter, the Skwatta Kamp member and Riky's former industry mate first wrote:

"Looks like Riky Rick’s 'Family Values' album has been removed from all streaming platforms."

A fan then asked him to do more digging on the drama and he later confirmed the news to the fan:

"It has been removed but don’t have the details yet."

The South African reports that it has been reported that Riky's family is also planning to delete his social media accounts. According to the publication, iharare added that the late entertainer’s images from streaming platforms including YouTube will also be deleted.

Social media users took to Slikour's comment section to share their thoughts on the decision to remove the late star's music.

@JonesTeayanna wrote:

"I suspect his family requested it to be taken down, people might have been sampling the songs and exploiting his work without getting permission through the right channels."

@Siya_ZAR said:

"Wouldn't make sense taking it down because of sampling. It's probably an ownership situation with a label."

@iamwacko_demon commented:

"I hope the Stay Shining EP and all the other songs are safe."

@Seazwear1 wrote:

"Saw that yesterday morning as I was trying to stream Come Alive."

@smokedoutnerd added:

"Yeah if the wrong people were benefiting from the royalties they made a good choice bringing the album down."

Cassper Nyovest and Black Coffee describe Riky Rick as the life of the party

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Riky Rick's memorial service took place at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The late rapper was buried on Tuesday, 1 March.

Mzansi celebs came out in numbers to celebrate the life of the Boss Zonke hitmaker. He passed away on 23 February at the age of 34. Speaking at his memorial, Cassper Nyovest shared that King Kotini was his idol.

He shared that the late award-winning star was everything he wanted to be. Black Coffee described Riky Rick as the life of the party. He shared that everywhere Riky went, he was spreading love.

