Mihlali Ndamase is dealing with a lot of baby mama drama from her boyfriend's estranged ex-wife

The beauty influencer star is making headlines following reports that she trespassed into the estranged wife's home to collect the children's clothes

The woman also accused Mihlali of speaking inappropriate things in front of her children

The drama between Mihlali Ndamase and her boyfriend's baby mama is far from over. The star may look like everything is now sailing smoothly but she is dealing with a lot behind the scenes.

Mihlali Ndamase's man's ex-wife has accused her of trespassing.

Source: Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase is currently trending for the wrong reasons again following allegations that she went into the woman's home without her consent.

Mihlali Ndamase accused of trespassing into her boyfriend's ex-wife's home

Dating a divorced man means you have to put up with his ex-wife. For Mihlali Ndamase, the star is facing several allegations from her partner's estranged wife.

According to Sunday World, Mihlali's boyfriend's ex-wife accused the star of trespassing. She said the beauty influencer entered her home without consent. The publication stated that court papers filed by the ex-wife stated that Mimi claimed she wanted to collect the children's clothes. Part of the court papers read:

"On one occasion, Mihlali entered my client’s home without her consent and or permission and collected the children’s clothes. She had left the children in the care of the nanny whilst she trespassed."

Mihlali Ndamase allegedly speaks inappropriate things in front of her boyfriend's children

The court documents also accused the YouTuber of being a bad influence on the children because she speaks inappropriate things in front of the children. The woman even claimed to have video evidence to prove the allegations.

"I have video evidence [some of which is actually on YouTube] of this type of behaviour that I can make available to the above honourable court at the hearing of this matter."

