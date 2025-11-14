Popular actor Joseph Senatle discusses playing the bubbly character of Koloi on SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam

Senatle's character recently received positive news about his career after working as a waiter for a long time

Fans of the educational soapie recently commented on Senatle's comedic character on social media

Actor Joseph Senatle plays Koloi on 'Skeem Saam'.

Fan-favourite actor Joseph Senatle, who portrays the character Koloi on Skeem Saam, recently opened up about his character and storyline.

Senatle, who stars opposite Patrick Seleka on the educational soapie, reveals how he landed the comedic role on the show.

The popular actor, who acts alongside Harriet Manamela, has been making waves on social media since his character got a breakthrough in his career.

Senatle revealed in an interview with Sunday World on Thursday, 13 November 2025, that after auditioning for the character of Koloi, he had given up on acting.

“When the call came in, I had already given up on it. Auditions are auditions; you go to test your talent, and sometimes your looks. Then the phone rang, and I stepped out of the workshop to take the call. That was the moment that changed everything,” says the actor.

The star adds that he and Koloi dealt with grief on the show at the same time.

“Dealing with grief was the hardest. While playing that storyline, I went through a similar experience in real life," adds Senatle.

The soapie shared on its X account on Thursday, 13 November 2025, that Sentle's character received some positive news.

Social media responds to Koloi's storyline

@okay_then2 reacted:

"Koloi is literally the only reason I enjoy watching."

@cedrick_mphulo said:

"Koloi's mentality is starting to annoy me. Who told him that success comes easily? What happened to persistence?"

@FanzoMotau responded:

"I really hope Koloi didn't cheat by using Al because it won't end well."

@BMagajane wrote:

"#SkeemSaam is taking a good educational turn with Koloi's story."

@MissLuu_nje responded:

"Yeses, why the hell is Koloi accepting pills from someone who isn’t a doctor?"

@MissLuu_nje commented:

"Koloi is high as a kite, busy telling his current boss about his interview for another job."

@RealVee1705 said:

"These rats did Koloi dirt Yooh #SkeemSaam, even the writer doesn’t want to see this boy happy hai."

@Ralph0logy wrote:

"If there's one irritating consistency that you guys are good at, it's heating a storyline & then taking it off-screen for months. I dislike your writing technique. Bra Boikie's storyline has now disappeared & we are stuck with Koloi. Ai."

@IreneJayride reacted:

"Koloi deserves a breakthrough with his jewelry making. It's time."

@princekmentor replied:

"It would be so nice to see Koloi finally getting his big break and making it big, hey. He’s so determined and hardworking already as a waiter."

@Thatowm1 wrote:

"Good for you, boy. Your life in Gauteng started on the wrong foot, but now God is opening up the doors for you, boy. Isaiah 60:22 When the time is right, I, lord, will make things happen."

@Silent_SpellIT said:

"Eish, now they know he wants to climb the ladder. I hope they don’t treat him badly for that reason."

'Skeem Saam' fans react to Joseph Senatle's role as Koloi.

