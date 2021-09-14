'Skeem Saam', star, Patrick Seleka, opens up, on being abusive, asks for forgiveness

Skeem Saam actor Patrick Seleka has opened up about abusing his wife and has asked for her forgiveness

Patrick, who portrays the character of Katlego Peterson in the popular SABC 1 soapie, confessed in a video he posted on social media

In the now-deleted post, the star shared that he had been emotionally and mentally abusive towards Mmabaneng Seleka

Patrick Seleka has opened up about abusing his wife Mmabaneng Seleka. The Skeem Saam star took to social media to admit that he is the cause of his young bae's depression. Patrick plays the character of Katlego Peterson in the popular SABC 1 soapie.

The star made the confession in a video he posted on his Instagram account recently. He has since deleted the clip, according to reports. He said he had been emotionally and mentally abusive towards her.

TshisaLIVE reports that Patrick apologised for all the wrong things he has done to Mmabaneng. He admitted that he was the reason for his boo's depression.

"I am the reason she has been so depressed for so long and the one thing that's the worst is I haven't been there for her."

SA Celebrity Stories posted the clip of Patrick's confession on YouTube.

Social media users took to the channel's comment section on the video sharing app and shared their thoughts on his confession. Check out some of the comments below:

Zandi Matoto wrote:

"This is so painful but let's hope his wife will heal and live again."

Maria Mashilo said:

"Patrick is still young and inexperienced. He needs time to grow. Shame."

Boitumelo Monaune commented:

"He's a broken man."

Angela Zulu wrote:

"Thank God that you realised your mistake. I know it’s not easy to admit that you are wrong you did the right thing: But I’m disappointed in you, this does not look like you."

Yonelisa Dondi added:

"You guys need to stop jumping into a marriage, you need to grow up first, enjoy life while you're still young. Then after you can settle down, look now you're messing up people's lives, including yours now, you are not yourself. Hoping you've matured enough now, all the best."

Skeem Saam fans applaud writers after Tbose and Mapitsi's wedding

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam viewers took to social media to praise the telenovela's writers for a great storyline. The fans watched the wedding of Mapitsi and Thabo on the popular SABC 1 show on Monday night, 30 August.

Mapitsi and Thabo, played by Mogau Motlhatswi and Cornet Mamabolo respectively, finally tied the knot after a roller-coaster relationship. According to the telenovela's storyline, Mapitsi and Tbose started dating when they were in high school.

They became parents when they were just teenagers. They broke up and moved on until they decided to rekindle their love when they were adults and working, according to TshisaLIVE.

