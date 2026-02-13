Siya Kolisi celebrated a proud father moment with his daughter Keziah, sharing an Instagram post that melted hearts

The Springboks captain remains actively involved in co-parenting his two children following his 2024 divorce from Rachel Kolisi

Kolisi balances his rugby career with family life, recently making career moves and sharing special moments with his kids online

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is a proud father, as seen in his Instagram post shared on Wednesday, 11 February 2026. The post celebrated the achievements of his daughter, Keziah.

Siya Kolisi alongside his children during the SharkFest. Image:@siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Siya, who has two children with his ex-wife Rachel, also has a son, Nicholas, whom he posted about a week ago, sharing his challenges with Afrikaans at school.

Siya and Rachel announced their divorce in October 2024 but remain committed to co-parenting their children. The rugby star frequently shares precious moments with his kids on social media, giving fans a glimpse into his role as a devoted father.

In this post, Keziah took centre stage. The picture showed Siya lifting her and holding a Ricca Certificate, perfectly capturing the proud moment. The post was captioned:

"Best way to start the morning, proud of you Kiki."

South Africans celebrate Keziah

The father-daughter moment received an outpouring of love from South Africans who congratulated the little girl and expressed their pride:

@arenz_taina:

"Well done."

@aaliyah:

"Congratulations young lady."

@zintle_maneli:

"Ntombikayise, so proud of her."

@nandi_madida:

"Go Kiki."

@zuraida:

"Beautiful."

@loselot:

"This is too sweet. Siya Kolisi. Well done Kiki."

@rene.adams:

"Father and daughter love."

@seokie:

"Your Kiki is dedicated and a daughter you can be proud of."

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi during one of his outings. Image:@siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Balancing rugby career and family life

Nicholas Siyamthanda Kolisi, Siya’s eldest child, was born in 2015, making him about 11 years old in early 2026. Keziah Kolisi, his daughter, was born in November 2017, making her 8 years old as of early 2026. Siya is present in his children’s lives and regularly shares moments with them. He was with them at Sharkfest in December during a Sharks rugby match.

He also made the difficult decision to move from the Sharks to the DHL Stormers in June 2026 to be closer to his children, who are based in Cape Town with their mother, Rachel Kolisi. During a recent injury recovery, Kolisi returned to his hometown of Gqeberha, spending time with loved ones and sharing moments online, earning praise for balancing his rugby career with family life.

In recent months, the Zwide-born rugby star has been in the spotlight with rumours that he is reportedly dating Dutch influencer Rachel John. The rumours gained traction when the two appeared together for the first time during a Victoria Falls trip in January 2026. Neither has confirmed nor denied the relationship.

