Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi Shares Adorable Father-Daughter Moment with Daughter Keziah
- Siya Kolisi celebrated a proud father moment with his daughter Keziah, sharing an Instagram post that melted hearts
- The Springboks captain remains actively involved in co-parenting his two children following his 2024 divorce from Rachel Kolisi
- Kolisi balances his rugby career with family life, recently making career moves and sharing special moments with his kids online
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is a proud father, as seen in his Instagram post shared on Wednesday, 11 February 2026. The post celebrated the achievements of his daughter, Keziah.
Siya, who has two children with his ex-wife Rachel, also has a son, Nicholas, whom he posted about a week ago, sharing his challenges with Afrikaans at school.
Siya and Rachel announced their divorce in October 2024 but remain committed to co-parenting their children. The rugby star frequently shares precious moments with his kids on social media, giving fans a glimpse into his role as a devoted father.
In this post, Keziah took centre stage. The picture showed Siya lifting her and holding a Ricca Certificate, perfectly capturing the proud moment. The post was captioned:
"Best way to start the morning, proud of you Kiki."
South Africans celebrate Keziah
The father-daughter moment received an outpouring of love from South Africans who congratulated the little girl and expressed their pride:
@arenz_taina:
"Well done."
@aaliyah:
"Congratulations young lady."
@zintle_maneli:
"Ntombikayise, so proud of her."
@nandi_madida:
"Go Kiki."
@zuraida:
"Beautiful."
@loselot:
"This is too sweet. Siya Kolisi. Well done Kiki."
@rene.adams:
"Father and daughter love."
@seokie:
"Your Kiki is dedicated and a daughter you can be proud of."
Balancing rugby career and family life
Nicholas Siyamthanda Kolisi, Siya’s eldest child, was born in 2015, making him about 11 years old in early 2026. Keziah Kolisi, his daughter, was born in November 2017, making her 8 years old as of early 2026. Siya is present in his children’s lives and regularly shares moments with them. He was with them at Sharkfest in December during a Sharks rugby match.
He also made the difficult decision to move from the Sharks to the DHL Stormers in June 2026 to be closer to his children, who are based in Cape Town with their mother, Rachel Kolisi. During a recent injury recovery, Kolisi returned to his hometown of Gqeberha, spending time with loved ones and sharing moments online, earning praise for balancing his rugby career with family life.
In recent months, the Zwide-born rugby star has been in the spotlight with rumours that he is reportedly dating Dutch influencer Rachel John. The rumours gained traction when the two appeared together for the first time during a Victoria Falls trip in January 2026. Neither has confirmed nor denied the relationship.
Siya Kolisi flaunts Mercedes G63 AMG
Briefly News previously reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi showed off his black Mercedes G63 AMG, prompting a frenzy online.
In another picture, he is seen gazing at the waves along what appears to be the Durban coastline. Other images show Kolisi enjoying Oros and food with his sibling, Liyema.
