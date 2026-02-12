“Mama, Look at Your Children”: Siya Kolisi’s Brother Liyema Gets a Luxurious Car Worth R440k
- Springbok captain Siya Kolisi celebrated his brother's new vehicle with a heartfelt post
- The vehicle is worth approximately R440 000 and not too big in size, perfect for a new car owner
- Social media users congratulated Liyema and praised Siya for supporting his younger sibling
Two-time Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi became a proud big brother when he proudly showed that his brother, Liyema, had a new ride: a Suzuki Jimny. People in the entertainment industry and Kolisi fans congratulated Liyema as they entered the comment section.
Siya shared the news on 12 February 2026, posting two pictures of Liyema resting his arm on the bonnet of the vehicle, worth approximately R440 000. He also added an image of two hands, palms facing up, with the words, "God blesses us to be a blessing to others."
It is not clear if Siya was referring to himself as a blessing to his brother, but he added in his caption:
"Mama, jonga abantwana bakho (Mama, look at your children)."
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Take a look at Liyema's new ride in the Instagram pictures posted on Siya's account below:
Internet applauds Liyema's new car
Comments from social media users were pouring in as they congratulated Liyema while praising Siya.
@dewafrica shared under the post:
"Siya really paved the way for his entire bloodline. May God always protect this man, our country’s head boy."
@lingreenspan said to the new driver:
"Wishing you many happy and safe kilometres in your new ride, Liy!"
@trishankat added in the comments:
"Can’t go wrong with a Jimny."
An emotional @callme_sandim asked:
"Oh, man, why am I chopping onions?"
Music performer Bongiwe Malunga wrote:
"This statement could be interpreted in two different ways: 'Mama, jonga abantwana bakho' as a prayer for protection, or as a flex to your mom that her kids are thriving on earth because you stepped up as a brother. Siyabonga."
3 Other stories about the Kolisis' cars
- In another article, Briefly News reported that Siya's ex-wife, Rachel, kicked off 2026 on a high note after being gifted a brand-new vehicle worth R680 000.
- Last year, the father of two flaunted his luxurious car worth R1.6 million after he was spotted cruising in town.
- Also, last year, Rachel shared an update about her life changes, revealing that it was her last day with her Mercedes-Benz, while bemoaning the Toyota Yaris she had borrowed.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za