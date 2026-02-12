Springbok captain Siya Kolisi celebrated his brother's new vehicle with a heartfelt post

The vehicle is worth approximately R440 000 and not too big in size, perfect for a new car owner

Social media users congratulated Liyema and praised Siya for supporting his younger sibling

Siya Kolisi proudly showed his brother's new car. Image: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Two-time Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi became a proud big brother when he proudly showed that his brother, Liyema, had a new ride: a Suzuki Jimny. People in the entertainment industry and Kolisi fans congratulated Liyema as they entered the comment section.

Siya shared the news on 12 February 2026, posting two pictures of Liyema resting his arm on the bonnet of the vehicle, worth approximately R440 000. He also added an image of two hands, palms facing up, with the words, "God blesses us to be a blessing to others."

It is not clear if Siya was referring to himself as a blessing to his brother, but he added in his caption:

"Mama, jonga abantwana bakho (Mama, look at your children)."

Take a look at Liyema's new ride in the Instagram pictures posted on Siya's account below:

Siya proudly shared a picture of Liyema with his new car. Image: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Internet applauds Liyema's new car

Comments from social media users were pouring in as they congratulated Liyema while praising Siya.

@dewafrica shared under the post:

"Siya really paved the way for his entire bloodline. May God always protect this man, our country’s head boy."

@lingreenspan said to the new driver:

"Wishing you many happy and safe kilometres in your new ride, Liy!"

@trishankat added in the comments:

"Can’t go wrong with a Jimny."

An emotional @callme_sandim asked:

"Oh, man, why am I chopping onions?"

Music performer Bongiwe Malunga wrote:

"This statement could be interpreted in two different ways: 'Mama, jonga abantwana bakho' as a prayer for protection, or as a flex to your mom that her kids are thriving on earth because you stepped up as a brother. Siyabonga."

3 Other stories about the Kolisis' cars

In another article, Briefly News reported that Siya's ex-wife, Rachel, kicked off 2026 on a high note after being gifted a brand-new vehicle worth R680 000.

reported that Siya's ex-wife, Rachel, kicked off 2026 on a high note after being gifted a brand-new vehicle worth R680 000. Last year, the father of two flaunted his luxurious car worth R1.6 million after he was spotted cruising in town.

Also, last year, Rachel shared an update about her life changes, revealing that it was her last day with her Mercedes-Benz, while bemoaning the Toyota Yaris she had borrowed.

Source: Briefly News