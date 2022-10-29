Makhadzi decided to change up her look with new hair and makeup, and she got raving reviews from her followers

People were so impressed that they urged her to maintain the new look and fire her old beauty team

Thousands of people liked the photos and campaigned for her new makeup artist to get hired full-time

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mzansi begged Makhadzi to keep her recent make-up artist. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi shocked social media when she posted gorgeous pictures on Instagram on Saturday morning. The singer's hair was perfectly styled, and her makeup artist beat her face to the gods.

Everyone agreed that the Ghanama singer looked better than ever, and they mostly credited her makeup artist for enhancing Makhadzi's beauty. People begged the star to hire the person responsible for her face beat permanently, and other others said she deserved a bonus.

The singer has recently dealt with negative comments from online trolls claiming that she is ugly, and she fought back and publicly affirmed herself despite people trying to bring her down.

"Another thing I want to say is that people should stop telling me that I am ugly because I am very beautiful."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Check out her gorgeous pictures below:

Read a few on Makhadzi's impeccable makeup:

@letsoalocynthia said:

"Hire the person who did this makeup to be your makeup artist full-time. "

@ziyandankonye wrote:

"Best make-up and hairdo. Fire the rest this one is a keeper. "

@madambosszim commented:

"Wow, you are looking, beautiful.

@obakengtruselfmasimini mentioned:

"This is fire. By the way, you look good always but whoever did your make-up and hair got it right. Keep them."

@ruth_diamonds added:

"Your make-up artist deserves a bonus."

@elemunzhelele said:

"Don’t let go of that make-up artist, please."

@mulwe_in_korea commented:

"Absolutely gorgeous."

@mmadi_dcomza asked:

"The face beat is something else. Who did your makeup?"

‘MaGear’ Hitmaker Makhadzi goes viral after pics of ‘lookalike’ in wedding dress caused a frenzy, SA confused

In similar entertainment stories, Briefly News reported that the question on everyone's mind is whether Makhadzi is married. This was raised after the Ghanama hitmaker was spotted online wearing a wedding gown.

Celebrity SA, a social media page that posts juicy celebrity news on the timeline, shared photos of the Limpopo-born star wearing a wedding dress and standing next to an unknown man on Facebook.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News