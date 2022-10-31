Mzansi peeps had a huge laugh after a graduate revealed that she got a study care package and still failed.

There is nothing like experiencing confidence after having someone boost your studies only not to succeed, which many relate to

South Africans couldn't help but crack some witty jokes about the situation, with laughing emojis peppered everywhere

Mzansi's netizens had massive belly laughs after a graduate revealed she got a study care package but still failed her test.

A hilarious graduate shared that she still failed after receiving a study care package and made SA peeps laugh. Images: @KeoMokgatle_/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@KeoMokgatle_ shared the hilarious news online and is also a two-time graduate. The funny content creator's post on Twitter drew peeps who wanted a good chuckle, and many did, even cracking some fire puns as well.

Studying is difficult, and most of us don't like it. It's time-consuming and tedious for a lot but can be rewarding and interesting, depending on the topic. A study care package helps a ton when it comes to being motivated to push onward.

Even though the young stunner shared her hilarious shortcoming, her overall studies and life are excellent, judging by the many swimsuits and happy family pictures. And even though she failed, the boss babe is still a graduate.

South Africans were left utterly defeated by her tweet, and some cracked witty jokes about it. See the hilarious responses below:

@MmatlouLebogang said:

"Meaning we mustn't gift them neh "

@Praise707 mentioned:

"At least you failed with a full stomach "

@Reba_Raz22 posted:

@MamTebbie commented:

"Where can I buy one for my lil sister, please gps me to a supplier."

@Thomas_nje said:

"Normalise praying for Gifts that you get guys, baby shower gifts as well."

@_PaulM shared:

@sirboring_26 mentioned:

"Clearly that relationship was not for you."

@FiFi_Originals commented:

"At least you failed with care."

