A lady shared that she found out she was rich when her mom stopped using an oven for cooking chicken and used a braai instead

The fortunate woman answered a question posted by someone else asking when did peeps realise they were well off

Laughing emojis peppered the comment section of the woman video, with others commenting about how funny it was

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A woman shared she realized she was rich when her mom stopped cooking chicken with an oven and instead used a braai stand with wors and other foods in the mix.

A lady shared when she realized she was rich and Mzansi peeps couldn't help but laugh out loud. Images: mbali_slays/ TikTok

Source: UGC

mbali_slays started the clip by stitching it to another woman who asked folks when they realised they were well off. The TikTok video she posted answering the question had peeps across Mzansi cracking up.

Being well off in South Africa is a massive advantage, well, it is anywhere in the world, really. Most peeps in the country tend to go without when it comes to food, shelter and opportunities in life.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

It usually takes a perspective-changing incident, such as the original lady asking the question, to make us realize that life isn't all too bad at times.

Mzansi peeps loved the clip and ran along with what the lady said in the video. See the responses below:

ndabezinhle_mlambo said:

"For me, it was when I saw handy andy at home."

thubelihle_ndawonde commented:

"At home we eat 2 eggs, imagine eating it all by yourself."

user7919634122190 mentioned:

"I was saying I should not eat all day, and my mother said yes, I said there was no bread. He said he could fry the chicken. Think about the day."

dizil posted:

"I saw it when I said keep the change and it was a lot."

danone595 shared:

"Ngathi uyasaba ukusho "

Qaphs Jali said:

"Lol ukuthenga ibraaii stand."

last lady 27 commented:

"Those are the important sign's "

Tsholofelo_TheCommenter shared:

"Can we talk about how you saw ukuthy senipoor"

142-year-old pair of jeans sell for R1.3 million, netizens stunned by outrageous price for dirty denim

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that a 142-year-old pair of jeans believed to be Levi's brand reportedly sold for a staggering R1.3million ($76,000) at an auction.

In a video posted by blogger @lessiswore, the old pair of jeans was said to have been discovered in an abandoned mineshaft, and the condition of the jeans was displayed at the auction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News