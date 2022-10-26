A man claimed he just spotted Jesus in a hilarious clip that South Africans couldn't help but cackle at

The person the gent thinks is the loved prophet walked around with a stick and a backpack and politely waved at him

Peeps across the socials howled relentlessly at the clip and started running an inside joke between each other

A man claimed he spotted Jesus while out and about in a side-splitting video that brought out belly laughs from Mzansi peeps.

An overzealous gent claimed he saw Jesus, and Mzansi laughed hysterically. Images: @kulanicool/ Twitter, Tim Robberts/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

The gent even went as far as saying, "even though I dont go to church, that's Jesus", to himself in Zulu, which was posted by @kulanicool. Peeps recognized the gent in the Twitter post and started sharing inside jokes between themselves.

From a distance, you really can't blame the gent for thinking the long-haired man is Jesus. He walks in a robe that looks like it was plucked out of biblical times and has a long stick. The only modern features on him are possibly his shoes and his backpack.

Jesus sightings are quite common since it's somewhat easy to confuse a random dude with long hair and a beard with the famed prophet. The gent in the video was just super convincing and would have had anyone with too much to drink think otherwise.

Peeps across Mzansi loved the man's energy and shared an inside joke between themselves. See the responses below:

@ThaboKonote said:

"Is he back? Finally."

@ennauoj mentioned:

"He is leaving us with our problems too many things are happening "

@nkosi_yezizwe posted:

@Gab_mokoena commented:

"All thanks to Eskom "

@Heydavinaa_ mentioned:

" 'Hallelujah ' "

@thee_adv shared:

@SaneleMbele11 asked:

"Agitshelwa kuphi amataxi aya eWaterloo uma useDurban? Ngfuna ukxoxa nayo imvana, kancane."

@Njabulo365 said:

"Loool "

Source: Briefly News