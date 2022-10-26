A mother and daughter got a father good with the viral falling teacup prank and caught it all on camera

TikTok user @portia_majola shared the footage, showing her father losing his entire plate of lunch as a result

The people of Mzansi wanted to know what happened after they stopped filming because baba got the fright of his life

The falling teacup prank is enough to give anyone heart palpitations. A mother and daughter ganged up on the father to play out the prank perfectly, and the man got the fright of his life.

So, if you don’t know how this viral prank goes, let us fill you in quickly. You offer to serve someone tea, and when you bring it to them (an empty cup), you mistakenly drop the cup onto their lap. Generally, the person jumps, fearing hot tea spilling all over them.

TikTok user @portia_majola shared a clip of her falling teacup prank that she played on her father. Mom casually walked by as sis carried out the prank on her father.

Dad has just sat on the couch to eat a plate of sandwiches when he leapt for his life, thinking hot tea was about to hit his lap. His face, when he realized it was a joke, is everything!

The people of Mzansi want to know what happened after

While the prank was executed with precision, peeps want to know just how much trouble mom and daughter got into for making the man lose his food, lol. You never mess with a man and his chow,

Take a look at some of the funny comments:

@lindokuhlembatha47 said:

“What happened after that? ”

@Neo.za said:

“No, but you made him drop his bread ”

@vibeswithrita said:

“We need proof of life ”

@thee_glorious.mama♡ said:

“The way he's looking at the camera, it's like he suspects something ”

@Tracy Thomas said:

“I want to see how did he take the prank? Shem he was enjoying his lunch; I think he lost his appetite after that”

@AmjustSue ☝⚽️ said:

“This prank is going to be the end of someone’s life”

