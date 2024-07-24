A lady on TikTok had to come out and explain her heritage to Mzansi

She had been receiving many comments regarding an accent that did not match her face

The woman cleared the air by explaining that she’s mixed-race

A woman on TikTok explained to Mzansi why she speaks the way she does.

A Mzansi woman emerged as mixed-race after netizens pointed out her Indian accent. Image: @therealdeelss

Source: TikTok

She took SA back to her roots to better tell her story behind the rich Indian accent.

Mzansi mixed race lady explains why she sounds Indian

A woman on TikTok has been producing eyebrow-raising content. The content was not offensive, but her accent sparked interest in her heritage.

She explained that she is a South African mixed-race, half-Irish lady and half-Indian. The information blew the minds of curious netizens.

After her mic drop, the woman captioned her clip:

"Now that its out there, hope we can all be friends."

Watch the video below:

The sweet lady could not hide her rich heritage. She spoke like an Indian lady and had looks that proved her Irish descent.

Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments

After Mzansi pointed out that a lady had a weird accent, she came out as mixed-race and explained her beautiful culture. Netizens were amazed by the woman's rich cultural background and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@an_eoh wondered where the other half of the lady hid:

"Is the Indian half with us in the room? It’s all love."

@Sed Pillay proved the lady's case right:

"She’s not lying I saw her at the family function Howsit cuz?"

@Solita admired the lady's beauty:

"The recipe has yielded a wonderful result."

@nadias7865 loves Mzansi's rainbow nation:

"South Africans are wild, you can never judge us by looks/ how we speak we are mixed masala rainbow nation and we wouldn’t have it any other way."

Chinese woman enters Miss South Africa for the 3rd time, Mzansi amazed

Briefly News also reported that Zozibini Tunzi's resilience inspired a Chinese woman living in Johannesburg. Sherry W has entered Miss South Africa for the third time, this year.

She is a fan favourite, as the fan vote placed her among the top 25 contestants. After not making it to the finish line for two years, Sherry W has entered for the third time Sherry is placed among the Top 25 contestants thanks to fan votes.

