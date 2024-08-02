A woman on TikTok shared a hilarious and concerning clip of her son

The little boy is seen camping under wet washing and drinking in the water out of it

Netizens related to the funny moments; some of them were reminded of their childhood

My mother on TikTok exposed how toddlers nowadays act.

A toddler stunned Mzansi when he sucked water from dripping wet laundry. Image: @bots_bae

Source: TikTok

Although there's not much difference from any other toddler, the lady's son is seen enjoying laundry day, not how you would expect it.

Boy camps in backyard and sucks water from dripping washing

There's something about water that makes children happy and excited, like staying long hours in the bath, having a fun day at the polls, dancing in the rain and jumping in muddy puddles. This little boy's love for water is on a different level.

He camped under the dripping wet laundry and looked up to drink the water out of it. His defeated mother took out her cell phone and recorded the unhinged moment.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reacted to boy drinking washing water

Mzansi was entertained by the little boy's idea of fun, and some netizens were reminded of a nostalgic moment in their childhood:

@lee was reminded of a childhood memory:

"I used to do this as a kid, I would drink water from wet clothes in the washing line."

@Lame Direlang know kids' behaviour:

"Bathong these kids, especially when they see people iyooo."

Lorraine Lebogang

"This is what we go through as mothers and ke reality!!"

@Tebogo Ledingoane shared:

"That time you thought he was going to wear those pj's for another night yena a re 'plot twist'."

@Thandie finally found a tribe:

"My son exactly and he is 8 yrs...every year it gets worse."

@Danyella understands the love for water:

"There’s just something about water at that age…I get him."

@Keo M shared their struggle:

"Mine removes her shoes and socks and walks barefoot in the house."

Source: Briefly News