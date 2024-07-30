Global site navigation

“Kabza Has Been Very Quiet”: Boy Channels His Inner Kabza and Rocks the Decks in His Bedroom
by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A gent on TikTok recorded his little nephew rocking the decks in his bedroom
  • The young one is seen filming himself playing his imaginary decks while wearing unplugged headphones with his cap pushed to the back 
  • The little man with swag reminded netizens of one of  Mzansi's greatest DJs, Kabza De Small 

A young boy impressed Mzansi when he pulled out his inner Kabza De Small in his bedroom.

Kabza De Small inspires many
A young boy channelled his inner Kabza De Small and rocked the decks in his bedroom. Image: @yamza.sa/TikTok/@kabelomotha_/Instagram
The little man rocked imaginary decks in his bedroom, which was filmed by his uncle.

Boy channels his inner Kabza De Small and rocks the decks in his bedroom

In South Africa, the music industry has broken the glass ceiling of limitations and rocked the eardrums of foreigners across the globe. Children know South African artists' back-to-back hits and success and have been inspired to follow in their great footsteps.

A young boy unleashed his inner Kabza De Small in his bedroom. Unknowingly, his uncle filmed him and posted a clip showing the young man's passion.

The little one made sure to get some swag by pushing his cap to the back and rocking a chilled tracksuit. He then placed his phone on the dressing table and recorded himself playing air decks with unplugged headphones in his ear.

He kept twisting and bouncing like he was playing a big show in Ibiza. His uncle shared the cute clip on TikTok with the caption:

"POV: When your nephew is hosting a party in his bedroom."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to young Kabza's performance 

The internet overall loved the young boy's passion for the decks and commented:

@Noxmngomezulu loved the swag:

"It’s the cap and glasses for me."

@Lelo_knows that there's something bigger coming:

"Hold on to this video."

@Jsaw something special:

"This guy is gonna go far."

@.....shared kind words:

"This is how legends are made."

Mzansi amused by toddler who cannot stand Cocomelon

Briefly News reported that an amused dad shared a video of her son hysterical over Cocomelon's black sheep. The dad, Collins Mathadisa, shared the hysterical moment on TikTok where Mzansi was floored by the little one's reaction to seeing a foreign animated character.

Netizens shared their amusement in the comments section.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

