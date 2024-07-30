A gent on TikTok recorded his little nephew rocking the decks in his bedroom

The young one is seen filming himself playing his imaginary decks while wearing unplugged headphones with his cap pushed to the back

The little man with swag reminded netizens of one of Mzansi's greatest DJs, Kabza De Small

In South Africa, the music industry has broken the glass ceiling of limitations and rocked the eardrums of foreigners across the globe. Children know South African artists' back-to-back hits and success and have been inspired to follow in their great footsteps.

A young boy unleashed his inner Kabza De Small in his bedroom. Unknowingly, his uncle filmed him and posted a clip showing the young man's passion.

The little one made sure to get some swag by pushing his cap to the back and rocking a chilled tracksuit. He then placed his phone on the dressing table and recorded himself playing air decks with unplugged headphones in his ear.

He kept twisting and bouncing like he was playing a big show in Ibiza. His uncle shared the cute clip on TikTok with the caption:

"POV: When your nephew is hosting a party in his bedroom."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to young Kabza's performance

The internet overall loved the young boy's passion for the decks and commented:

@Noxmngomezulu loved the swag:

"It’s the cap and glasses for me."

@Lelo_knows that there's something bigger coming:

"Hold on to this video."

@Jsaw something special:

"This guy is gonna go far."

@.....shared kind words:

"This is how legends are made."

