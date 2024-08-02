A woman on TikTok was filled with gratitude when she spotted her mother effortlessly helping her with her business

The laundry owner struggles a lot with water, so her mom woke up early in the morning to fill numerous buckets with water

Netizens were touched by the sweet gesture from the mom who showed her daughter love through acts of service

A woman on TikTok shared a heartwarming video of her mother supporting a laundry business.

The mother understood that her daughter struggles a lot with water, so she decided to burden herself with the task of filling buckets of water to make her business thrive more.

Woman gives mom a shoutout on TikTok for supporting her laundry business

Parents are the essential people in a child’s life. Children look up to their parents and always compete for love and attention.

Even as a grown-up laundry business owner, Qhubo Ngema still receives unconditional love from her mommy. Ngema struggles a lot with water, so her dear mom takes it upon herself to fill buckets of water early in the morning.

The woman’s struggles come from living in rural areas where water issues are frequent and access to water requires travelling far from home. Ngema shared the sweetest clip of her mom delivering buckets of water to their yard as she prepared to attend to her laundry business.

She captioned her clip:

“POV: You have a laundry business and you have water problems a lot, and you wake up to your mom delivering water for you.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to mom going the extra mile for her daughter

Mzansi was touched by the sweet act of service from the mom and shared sweet messages in the comment section:

@Sthokomele values the beautiful relationship:

"Don't take this support for granted sisi."

@Cicipho missed her mom:

"This is beautiful cc eyyyy your mom is a blessing appreciate her every day she reminds me of my mom, she supported everything I did . I love this for you cc u are going far with your business."

@Lindi_Malindz felt emotional:

"Supportive mothers are golden. Making me emotional. We thank God for her."

Gent spends roughly R150K to surprise parents with borehole installation

Briefly News also reported that a Mzansi man did a sweet thing for his parents and installed a borehole in their backyard. The thoughtful gent spent thousands for his parents to get access to water much easier in the rural areas.

Netizens were impressed by the young man and praised him in the community.

