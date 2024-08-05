Ntando Duma and Lasizwe recently flaunted their unbreakable bond with some sweet photos

The besties showed Mzansi that they were friendship goals when they wore matching outfits

Fans and followers are loving Ntando and Lasizwe's bond and admire how close they were

Lasizwe and Ntando Duma had fans gagging over their sweet bond. Images: dumantando, lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe and Ntando Duma are the ultimate celebrity friendship goals, and they wanted Mzansi to know.

Ntando Duma and Lasizwe flaunt their friendship

One of Mzansi's favourite celeb besties, Lasizwe and Ntando Duma, recently showed us that they're friendship goals, and we're here for it!

On Lasizwe's Instagram page, the awkward dates host was spoiled with a beautiful bouquet of white roses from his stunning friend, Ntando, and showed off their selfies together, complete with a sweet caption.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

What's cuter was their matching outfits; we're talking leather jackets, white tees and jeans; the besties were twinning and showed Mzansi that they were thick as thieves:

"Mara le cherri, bafethu! @dumantando, thank you for the flowers; I love them!"

Mzansi gushes over Lasizwe and Ntando Duma

Netizens are loving the bond between Ntando and Lasizwe:

zanelepotelwa said:

"My faves."

simply_mondy admired the besties:

"Lasizwe feels like the best friend we never had. I love Ntando too because she’s just in her own lane."

tapiwabynature wrote:

"Duma is always full of energy when she’s with Lasizwe."

londzi_mngadi showed love to Lasizwe:

"You seem like such a great person, Lasizwe; keep it up!"

Zimbabwean-South African rapper, Nadia Nakai, said:

"But also, you both are serving amazing skin!"

angieravhura showed love to Ntando:

"One thing about dumantando, she will give flowers; she is a sweetheart xem."

thandondozo2020 posted:

"Out of all the relationships in SA, this I approve, it makes 100% sense."

zenandesilevu responded:

"One thing about Sibahle's mother is that she truly loves her friends and family, shame. And you're both so beautiful."

Rethabile Khumalo speaks about being poisoned

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Rethabile Khumalo's statement about being poisoned by her friend.

The singer spoke about how she plans to move on from the incident, saying she left it all in God's hands:

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News