YouTuber Lasizwe had his friend actress Ntando Duma in tears when he showed up at her house unannounced with a bouquet

A video posted by the Drink or Tell the Truth presenter on his Instagram page captured the sweet moment Ntando burst into tears of joy

Social media users flocked to the comments section to adore the two celebrities and the love they share for each other

Media personality Lasizwe and actress Ntando Duma share an adorable friendship. The celebrities had peeps in their feels with a cute video that has gone viral.

The reality TV star shows up at Duma's house unannounced in the video. The actress immediately burst into tears when she sees her friend show up. He captioned the video:

"Surprising @dumantando today❤️! One thing about Ntando, she will cry❤️! I love you, my friend."

The Rhythm City actress jumped into the post's comments section to profess her love for her BFF. She wrote:

"I love you with all my heart. Thank you for loving me. I love these tears. Tears that warm my heart. Ngiyabonga. UNkulunkulu angigcinele wena, akwandisele futhi nala othathe khona."

Lasizwe's fans and followers also headed to the comments section to share how much they adore their friendship.

@lungilethabethe wrote:

"Ntando has the most beautiful heart. So pure and genuine and with soo much love. I see God doing so much through her."

@millymashile commented:

"You always make her cry ❤️ it’s the tears of joy every time."

@kay_monqo said:

"You are such an intentional lover to your friends. I love watching it."

@princessk2901 noted:

"I pray to have a friend like you and also be a friend like you; this is beautiful ❤️❤️you have a beautiful heart Lasizwe."

@slindyd added:

"I thought @lady_amar1 was the cry baby, and it seems it’s a Duma think, @dumantando is also a cry baby. I love them❤️ ."

