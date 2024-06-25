South African singer Kelly Khumalo recently showed off her last born, Baby Luna

The Voice of Africa posted a cute picture of her daughter on her Instagram page

Many netizens flooded the comment section complimenting Kelly Khumalo's daughter

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Kelly Khumalo flaunted her daughter, Baby Luna. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

One thing about South African singer Kelly Khumalo is that she never fails to show off her motherhood journey and her children.

Kelly Khumalo shows off her daughter, baby Luna

The Voice of Africa, Kelly Khumalo, has made headlines once again on social media after she was said to be facing career troubles due to her alleged involvement in the Senzo Meyiwa murder.

Recently, the Empini hitmaker showed off her little daughter, baby Luna, on social media. Kelly posted an adorable picture of baby Luna on her Instagram page and captioned it:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Her obsession with this crown! I guess she already knows."

See the post below:

Netizens compliment Kelly Khumalo's daughter

Shortly after the singer posted the pictures, many social media users complimented the star's daughter, baby Luna. See some of the comments below:

nhlanhla_mafu wrote:

"What a beautiful princess."

legend_harajuku complimented:

"The voice of Africa gave birth to the face of Africa."

misskedi1 commented:

"What's her name she is so munchies."

zakaza123 responded:

"Uyabazala kodwa ocream maKhumalo. Beautiful angel."

nelzmatsenjwa replied:

"Kelly my dear. You have the most beautiful babies MaKhumalo!!! Ohhh the baby is so cute."

nandz_m_ mentioned:

"You have the most beautiful babies."

mooi_thandeka shared:

"Yooooooh. She is soooo beautiful you making me feel broody."

naomi_bhuda wrote:

"She's the real Queen like Mommy."

hlepatie said:

"She is so adorable...Love her."

Senzo Meyiwa: Kelly Khumalo receives lifeline from Sifiso Meyiwa

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sifiso Meyiwa, brother of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, has handed Kelly Khumalo a lifeline amid the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

In an interview with eNCA, he said he did not believe that Kelly Khumalo would have planned to kill Senzo because she loved him but was sure that she knew exactly what happened in the house on the night of death.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News