Natasha Thahane warmed fans' hearts with a video of her son showing his football skills. Many noted that the actress' son is following in his father Thembinkosi Lorch's footsteps.

Take a look at Natasha Thahane and Lorch's son

Blood & Water actress Natasha Thahane recently blessed her fans and followed with a rare glimpse of her son. Although she tries to keep her personal life off social media, the actress' fans love it when she posts about her family.

The actress who shocked fans when she announced her separation from her rumoured husband and baby daddy Thembinkosi Lorch loves posting her multi-talented baby boy. Taking to her Instagram page, Natasha shared a video compilation showing her son playing football like his father. Watch the video below:

Fans react to Natasha Thahane's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video of the star's baby boy playing football. Many said he was following in his father's footsteps.

@misstabby.t commented:

"Bathong Lorchietjie 🥹🥹♥️"

@mama_sandiie20 wrote:

"Just like the father🔥🔥❤️"

@sisanda_atara said:

"You're so lucky to have such a precious little one! ❤️ he looks like boss baby so cute😍❤️🙌"

@nomusamdhluli added:

"The apple definitely didn't fall far from the tree😍😍🔥🔥"

@ntando_zikalala_ wrote:

“It’s that Bloodline, ready for war🔥🥰"

@miss.llouza said:

"Definitely his father’s son🥹"

Kelly Khumalo and Senzo Meyiwa's daughter show her football skills

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that what they say about the apple not falling far from the tree is true. Many children look up to and follow in their parent's footsteps, and Thingo is no exception.

Senzo Meyiwa may be gone, but his daughter Thingo keeps his memory alive. Apart from looking exactly like her dad, the little star has unmatched soccer skills.

