Jub Jub celebrated his son Christian's 13th birthday with a heartfelt message on social media

The rapper dedicated his latest single Soldier to Christian in honour of his special day

Fans and celebs sent their well-wishes to Christian and his family on the social media post

TV host, Jub Jub wrote a heartwarming post dedicated to his son Christian. Images: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has always been known for his passion for music and his commitment to his family. On 12 May, he took to social media to celebrate his son Christian's 13th birthday with a heartfelt message and a dedication of his latest single, Soldier, to his son.

Jub Jub expresses love for his son Christian in a heartwarming social media post

In the message, Jub Jub expressed his love for his son and his appreciation for the role that Christian plays in his life. He praised Christian for being a "soldier" and for motivating him to keep pushing every day. Briefly News has previously reported on Christian drawing comparisons to his father.

Jub Jub wrote on his Instagram page:

"HBD to my CHAMP, I dropped #soldier today on "your birthday" because thats exactly what you are, the reason I keep pushing every day you deserve this day today and many more mfana ka, enjoy it and know that daddy loves you deeply #youngking"

Fans showered Christian with birthday wishes as Jub Jub dedicated his new single to his son

Fans joined the rapper in wishing his son Christian a happy birthday:

@lisagrootboom19 said:

"Hawu bhala ingoma ngaye phela tatakhe"

@djsbulive said;

"HBD KING"

@mhlongo.k said:

"Photocopy is daddy Happy birthday champ ❤️"

@lumka475 said:

"Your twin❤️❤️❤️"

@nhlanhla_lux said:

"HBD mfanaka, few more yrs before you join the forces "

@lisagrootboom19 said:

"The most cutest young man happy birthday Christian"

@siyamthanda506 said:

"the last time I checked Jub jub and the boy didn’t have a relationship "

@siyamthanda506 said:

"Lomtana looks just like Kelly’s son thought uyena."

