Season music mogul Nota Baloyi set his sights on retired musician Jub Jub as the next victim of his social media attacks

Nota Baloyi had a lot to say about Jub Jub's job as a TV host on the Moja Love channel as he speculated about how it affects his ability to be a father

Kelly Khumalo's name also ended up in Nota Baloyi's complaints about Jub Jub since she's the TV presenter's baby mama

Music producer Nota Baloyi shared his two cents about Jub Jub's career and personal life. Nota Baloyi had some criticism for how Jub Jub parents his kid.

Nota Baloyi shared his opinion on Jub Jub's life and accused him of not being an attentive father. Image: Instagram/ official_jubjub/lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi's latest Twitter spree had some harsh words for both Jub Jub and Kelly Khumalo. Nota Baloyi is unhappy with how both celebrities have navigated co-parenting.

Nota Baloyi drags Jub Jub and Kelly Khumalo

Nota took to Twitter to air out his frustration with Jub Jub. The social media personality first pointed the finger at Jub Jub for leaving his son to pursue his career on Uyajola 9/9. Next, he blamed Kelly Khumalo for not allowing Jub Jub to see his son. He said:

"Jub Jub needs to spend time with his son. He’s trending every weekend for catching cheating couples and putting a spotlight on infidelity. Kelly Khumalo must burn in hell for denying her son a relationship!"

Online users reacted to Nota's take on Jub Jub, with some agreeing. Most dismissed Nota as mentally unstable.

@LeBlkSmth commented:

"Who is Jub Jub working for if not his child?"

@xeshamusiq commented:

"Ziyakhala ke manje. Uyayiva ke ngoku.[Its going down now'"

@LadyMay_K commented:

"I think you need to repent and have a relationship with God. Allow Christ to be your saviour because you seem to be the one in a crisis. A mental and spiritual crisis."

@Zulu_THFC commented:

"The pettiness embedded deep in some women, Gawd dam!! Give the boy some time with his dad."

@ThandekaMabuz14 commented:

"I can't imagine Jub Jub's pain of being denied your own son. painful to only watch his son on tv and can't get to hold him. Cant parents put their differences aside for the sake of the little man."

Jub Jub cries on Uyajola 9/9 after man's sad story about unfaithful wife

Briefly News previously reported that Jub Jub showed real emotion when dealing with a heartbreaking situation on Uyajola 9/9. Jub Jub's soft side came out when he got a chance to talk to a cheating married man.

Jub Jub's display of emotions had many viewers moved. Jub Jub also dropped some words of wisdom that impressed the audience.

ZAlebs reports that in the latest episode of Uyajola 9/9, Jub Jub had to intervene in a story about a man, Senneth, whose wife is cheating on him with another married man. The man who came to the show, Senneth, wanted to redeem himself after being disrespected by his wife's lover.

Source: Briefly News