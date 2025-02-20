Mogau Motlhatswi, known for playing Mapitsi on Skeem Saam , escaped Johannesburg’s hustle to relax in her Limpopo home, sharing pictures of herself enjoying mangoes in the sun

Fans loved her relatable content, with many commenting on her Skeem Saam character and her on-screen relationship with Thabo

Besides Skeem Saam, Mogau has also starred in Soul City and Karektas, showcasing her versatility in the entertainment industry

Popular actress Mogau Motlhatswi escaped the hustle and bustle of Johannesburg to the more serene Limpopo. The actress popular for portraying the role of Mapitsi on the educational drama series Skeem Saam shared a glimpse of her time in her home.

‘Skeem Saam’ actress Mogau Motlhatswi shared pictures while in Limpopo. Image: @mogaupm

Source: Instagram

Mogau Motlhatswi reconnects with her roots

South African actress Mogau Motlhatswi is taking a much-needed break in her home in Limpopo. The star, who announced her pregnancy in December last year, shared laid-back pictures on her page.

Taking to her Instagram page, Mogau Motlhatswi posted pictures while enjoying some fresh mangoes while basking in the sun. She captioned the post:

"Just a girl who misses home❤️"

Fans can't get enough of Mogau's post

Social media praised the star for her relatable content. Others even commented about her role as Mapitsi in Skeem Saam.

@mulalorak said:

"I love your content @mogaupm"

@its_just_mo_again wrote:

"I thought you were from North West...near Vryburg?"

@mercyndazy commented:

"Wa cheat wena uh. I'm joking my Sister you are so beautful❤️❤️🔥 mara wa cheat😂"

@ofentse_mmekwa added:

"Just don't cheat on Thabo please 🥺"

@brian_moepe said:

"😢since this thabo situation i cant see u the same i took u as a perfect wife watsebe u hurt me 😭😭😭😭😭"

@lesley_kincaid commented:

"The beauty description 🔥❤️ lovely, A real real wife material."

@sbeenza2 wrote:

"The first person to be loyal when her husband is in oversea and cheat when he's around🤣😂"

What you need to know about Mogau Motlhatswi

Mogau Motlhatswi rose to prominence when she joined the cast of Skeem Saam in 2011. The star plays the role of Maputla in the award-winning show. She has starred alongside industry heavyweights, including Cornet Mamabol,o who was later replaced by Hungani Ndlo,vu who now plays Tbose Maputla, Amanda duPont, Eric Macheru, Natasha Thahane and many others.

Although Mogau has been on Skeem Saam for years, she has also been featured on several shows, including the SABC 1 AIDS drama series Soul City and season 1 of Karektas as herself, a celebrity guest.

‘Skeem Saam’ star Mogau Motlhatswi was praised for her relatable content. Image: @mogaupm

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam's Emkay and wife welcome second baby

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that congratulations are in order for Skeem Saam actor Mlungisi Mathe and his wife, who just welcomed a baby boy. This comes weeks after the couple announced they were expecting a bundle of joy.

Mathe, known for portraying Emkay on the popular soapie Skeem Saam, and his wife, Nonduduzo Mkhize, jointly announced the birth of their second child on their official Instagram accounts.

The announcement was met with warm congratulatory messages from fellow Instagram users, including Skeem Saam co-star Mogau Motlhatswi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News