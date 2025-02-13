Mlungisi Mathe who plays Emkay on 'Skeem Saam' welcomed his 2nd child with his wife Nondu Mkhize

The couple shared an adorable picture of their son on their Instagram accounts

Instagram followers and 'Skeem Saam' co-stars flooded the comments section with heartfelt congratulatory messages

Congratulations are in order for Skeem Saam actor Mlungisi Mathe and his wife who just welcomed a baby boy. This comes weeks after the couple announced they were expecting a bundle of joy.

'Skeem Saam' star Mlungisi Mathe and wife announce son's birth

Mathe, known for portraying Emkay on the popular soapie Skeem Saam, and his wife Nonduduzo Mkhize jointly announced the birth of their second child on their official Instagram accounts. The couple joyfully shared a picture of their baby boy with the caption:

“Fam' please welcome Mnotho Lebone. We thank God for a healthy baby boy..”

Fans and 'Skeem Saam' co-star congratulate Emkay and wife

The announcement was met with warm congratulatory messages from fellow Instagram users including Skeem Saam co-star Mogau Motlhatswi who also recently made her pregnancy public. An Instagram user joked how the baby had arrived before the usual 9 months considering the couple only shared news of the pregnancy in January this year. Here are some of the comments:

mogaupm said:

“Welcome to the world baby boy!!❤️🙌🏿🙏🏿”

sno_mntambo said:

“Congratulations on your healthy baby boy❤️. Nandi is officially a big sister.”

kholo_entle remarked:

“Congratulations mama. Welcome to the world.”

ayanda_am_a_rula exclaimed:

“Congratulations mama! you did great!”

Eyezibusiso said:

“Sipononono samamawakhena🥳🥳🥰🤭Nkulunkulu muhle syabonga🫱🏼‍🫲🏽🥰”

zee_ntwenhle joked:

“That was fast, 😮 that’s wasn’t 9 months, congratulations mama 🙌❤️❤️”

bemvelo_ said:

“Not our babies having the same names lol wiyboh🥰❤️😍😍😍 congratulations mommy!!!! 🎉🫂🤍”

Lulumankocee said:

“God is great😍❤️congratulations mommy. Welcome baby boy.”

Mlungisi Mathe and his wife Nonduduzo Mkhize celebrated their union with a beautiful traditional wedding in 2023. The couple are now proud parents to two adorable children having welcomed their firstborn daughter Nandi in 2021.

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani welcome another baby boy

In other celebrity baby news, award-winning actress Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema and TV presenter and model Tino Chinyani welcomed another baby boy in November last year.

According to a report by Briefly News, the couple who briefly separated in 2021 before reigniting their romance in 2023, welcomed their second son Kaboentle Tinotenda Chinyani weeks after announcing they were expecting a bundle of joy.

Gogo Maweni hints at Valentine's Day delivery in pregnancy update

Briefly News also previously reported that celebrity sangoma and reality TV star Gogo Maweni is pregnant with twins.

Despite this, the Izangoma Zodumo reality TV star has been in and out of jail and courtrooms following her arrest in January for a 2019 assault case. She was set free on R5,000 bail after spending a week in jail.

Despite her legal troubles, Gogo Maweni's pregnancy is progressing well. When Gogo Maweni shared pictures and videos from her doctor's appointment, she hinted that she might be due on Valentine's Day.

