Opposition political parties met in Cape Town to discuss the possibility of forming a coalition government

With the aim of removing the African National Congress (ANC) from power, the parties set aside their differences

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa was called to form an independent panel to assist coalitions

CAPE TOWN - Several opposition parties plan to work together to remove the African National Congress (ANC) from power.

The political parties met in Cape Town to discuss the possibility of forming a coalition government. This comes ahead of the national general elections next year.

Among those in attendance was Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament Nazier Paulsen. According to SABC News, the Inkatha Freedom Party’s Alphas Buthelezi also participated in the discussion.

During the meeting, the attendees said the formation of a coalition government is essential for the country. They are willing to work together with a focus on improving the lives of the poor and the working class.

Coalition government sparks concerns

However, the proper functioning of a coalition government has been often questioned, with many concerned about whether various political parties are able to work together. This comes after there have been several instances of in-fighting in the cities of Johannesburg and Tshwane.

In response to these issues, Good Governance Africa called for President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet to assemble an independent panel to assist coalitions. The Mail & Guardian reported that the panel would be tasked with assessing the limitations of coalitions to strengthen their effectiveness.

