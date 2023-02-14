Tshwane’s multiparty coalition met to discuss a way forward following mayor Randall Williams’ resignation on Monday, 13 February

The coalition agreement signed by the political parties requires the DA to consult them after a new mayoral candidate has been proposed

Despite indicating that his resignation is with immediate effect, Williams is expected to leave on Tuesday, 28 February, sparking confusion

TSHWANE - The Tshwane multiparty coalition plans to support the DA's mayoral candidate.

The multiparty Tshwane coalition is prepared to support DA's proposed mayoral candidate. Image: Deaan Vivier

Source: Getty Images

This comes after mayor Randall Williams resigned on Monday, 13 February. Following the news, the coalition oversight group met to discuss a way forward and the future of the coalition-led municipality.

Coalition spokesperson and Freedom Front Plus leader Dr Corne Mulder told TimesLIVE that the meeting was to ensure there were consequences for the city’s poor audit outcome. He said a suitable mayor who can provide leadership is required.

Mulder said clear steps had been outlined regarding the auditor general’s audit findings and a way forward. He believes following the steps will be essential for political leadership.

The coalition agreement requires the DA to consult the political parties after proposing a new mayoral candidate. The candidate will also have to undergo an internal process.

Confusion over mayor Randall Williams' resignation date

Meanwhile, Williams is expected to leave office on Tuesday, 28 February and not immediately as his resignation letter initially suggested. News24 reported that Tshwane Speaker Murunwa Makwarela will have to seek legal advice to determine if the mayor can legally change the date.

ANC welcomes Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams’ resignation, says it’s an act of cowardice

Briefly News also reported that the ANC has expressed joy over Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams’ resignation.

He announced his resignation on Monday, 13 February, sparking mixed reactions. However, ANC regional secretary George Matjila welcomed his decision and described it as an act of cowardice.

A motion of no confidence was expected to be tabled against Matjila. The ANC believes the resignation was a plan to avoid the motion against him that was being prepared by minority parties, according to News24.

Source: Briefly News