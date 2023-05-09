Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme says the ANC and the EFF partnership seems like the only stable coalition in South Africa

This comes after the DA refused to back an ActionSA candidate for the mayorship in the City of Johannesburg

Some South Africans agree with Van Damme's assessment of coalition politics in the country, adding that the DA seems to be sabotaging coalitions

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament Phumzile Van Damme has shared her two cents about the future of coalitions in South Africa.

Phumzile Van Damme has shared her thoughts on coalition politics in Mzansi. Images: Darren Stewart, Jaco Marais & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

In a Twitter thread reacting to the DA's decision not to back ActionSA's mayoral candidate during the City of Johannesburg council sitting to elect a new mayor, Van Damme said the ANC and EFF pact seems like the only stable coalition.

Pumzile Van Damme says coalition partners have failed to gain South Africa's confidence

Van Damme noted that the DA's moonshot pact, aimed to keep the ANC and EFF out of power, would have worked, but since the DA failed to support ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni, it will never be great.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The former MP explained that she had lost faith in opposition parties because they failed to prove they had what it takes to govern.

"I’ve gotten past the stage of disappointment with opposition parties and have completely lost faith in their ability to govern in coalition in 2024," said Van Damme.

Pumzile Van Damme says the ANC and EFF coalition will most likely succeed in 2024

Van Damme added that opposition parties only have themselves to blame for strengthening the ANC-EFF coalition because they failed to deliver governance when given the opportunity.

She also stated that opposition parties had an opportunity to prove themselves with the Ngobeni situation. However, many people distrust their governance.

ActionSA and the DA both placed their mayoral candidates on the ballot for a new mayor in Johannesburg, which led to an outright win for Al-Jamah's Kabelo Gwamanda, who was backed by the ANC and EFF.

According to TimesLIVE, ActionSA's national chairperson Michael Beaumont explained that the vote's outcome seriously strained the DA's proposed moonshot pact.

South Africans weigh in on coalitions

@sydney_moya said:

"Idk if a moonshot could work with how the DA works, tbh. From the outside, it lurched to the right, Zille regularly repeats MAGA talking points. Idk if this helps them with FF+, but I don't know if it would sit well with the rest of its future partners. On the same token, it does feel like it."

@thabo_magaiva32 said:

"The DA is in survival mode. They would rather sabotage coalitions to avoid giving parties like ActionSA platforms in major metros. This is pure politics of the stomach. Discredit coalitions to get people to revert to voting for the ANC, DA and EFF only."

@akiMokoena7 said:

"It's almost like the DA is self-sabotaging because they don't want to lead. They just want their little Cape town, and the opportunity to scream about ANC failures. They don't want to "save" SA, they look better just sitting in the opposition benches and being outraged."

@Pencilgraffiti said:

"But this is not an either-or situation. Voting for a "stable" criminal pact should not be anytime's choice. Voters need to take more responsibility for their votes and punish bad governance while rewarding good governance. Can't have stability until we've faced the storm."

Mzansi shares predictions for upcoming 2024 elections, many speculate on a coalition

In a previous story, Briefly News reported that South Africans have been wondering who will reign over the country following the 2024 general elections.

According to a report by City Press, despite the ANC’s dwindling public support, opposition parties have been unable to capitalise on this and have failed to gain the trust of those voters looking for an alternative.

The Social Research Foundation (SRF) 2022 election database survey, conducted in July 2022, indicates that if an election were to be held soon, the ANC would garner roughly 50% of the votes with a 66% voter turnout or 52% with a 56% voter turnout.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News