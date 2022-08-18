The wife of the famed Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune took to the socials once again to share a video of her road to better health

Sphelele Makhunga began her self-improvement journey not so long ago in July, where she shared a brief clip of her and her personal trainer

The motivational video was received very well by Mzansi peeps, who commended the woman's consistency and her inspirational message

Famous soccer star Itumeleng Khune's wife, Sphelele Makhunga, went on social media once more to share a clip of her fitness journey.

Itumeleng Khune’s wife Sphelele Makhunga inspired many with her video depicting her exercise routine. Images: @laaylaymak/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

The footballer's bae started her week with an intense outdoor workout that involved rigorous rope pulling and some high jumps in a brief clip on Instagram.

Health tends to be very important for maKhune who began her fitness journey back in July with a personal trainer.

The journey to better health has had her posting self-affirming captions on social media meant to inspire others. Her recent post is a shining example of this:

"This is your Monday morning reminder to keep showing up for yourself! Have a lovely week."

The fit woman's Instagram page is filled with wholesome and happy content from her life as a mom all the way to her consistent and intense fitness goals, the lady radiates positivity through and through.

Many followers only had positive things to say about the short clip, with many applauding her for her consistency. Check out the comments below:

ledi_monaheng said:

"Can see the muscle peeping."

mmatlou.morakaladi commented:

"Yes gal. Azishe"

sammiemchunu mentioned:

"Your body says it all ❤️"

ndolekwasphiwe shared:

"haaaiiiiii ⛽️ 95 unleaded "

mazibukodelisane said

"Uyaphusha makoti "

annalubisi904 commented:

"❤️umuhle mama"

