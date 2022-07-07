The gorgeous wife of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune posted a fire workout video on Instagram

The footage shows Sphelele Makhunga posted doing an intense workout with her fitness trainer

The mother of two shared an inspirational caption and revealed that she was on a healthy gain journey

Health is wealth for maKhune who has been sharing snippets of her new fitness journey with her online followers on Instagram.

Sphelele Makhunga posted a video of her doing an intense workout this week and the petite mother of two has clearly proven that dynamite truly does come in small packages.

Sphelele Makhunga is on a healthy fitness journey and she means business. Image: @laaylaymak/Instagram

She captioned the video:

“On a healthy gain Journey. All progress takes place outside your comfort zone. Fitness Trainer: @blckvreka_ mawubaswe lomlilo #newlifestyle.”

Getting healthy helps you feel in control of your life and staying healthy can have a positive effect on almost every aspect of our lives – which is what Sphelele is all about lately and we love to see it.

South African netizens flooded her Instagram post with positive and motivational comments.

xyzee_graphics reacted:

“Phusha wee mzala wam✊.”

nolo_home_kitchen_indulges said:

“The gains are sneaking in for sure ❤️."

barbie_blancoh commented:

“I love the Gains my pretty babe with a beautiful body ❤️❤️.”

blckvreka_ said:

“Lalela makushube .”

Ndolekwasphiwe replied:

“Top of the range gone girl somar ❤️❤️❤️.”

mss_toya wrote:

“You doing so great mama❤️❤️ andishiyeki I'm inspired.”

Source: Briefly News