A good-looking young man took to social media to show off a photo of himself taking an outdoor shower

It was his rare skin condition, known as vitiligo, that captured the attention of his followers who showed him love

Vitiligo is a condition in which the skin loses its pigment cells (melanocytes) and causes loss of skin colour in patches

A young man left the South African cyber community in awe after sharing a snap showing off his amazing skin.

Twitter user @Weskovic posted the image which shows him from behind, taking an outdoor shower. His rare two-tone skin, known as vitiligo, is what captured the attention and charm of many netizens.

A handsome gent had Saffas charmed by his rare skin. Image: @Weskovic/Twitter

@Weskovic captioned the tweet:

“Rare melanin is luxury #vitiligo .”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Vitiligo is a condition in which the skin loses its pigment cells (melanocytes). It occurs when pigment-producing cells die or stop functioning. Loss of skin colour can affect any part of the body, including the mouth, hair, and eyes. It may be more noticeable in people with darker skin. Treatment may improve the appearance of the skin but doesn't cure the disease.

His online friends flooded his post with love and sweet messages as they complimented his unique appeal.

@FentseOfe responded:

“Serve us .”

@Vergill_Ross replied:

“Rare indeed holidays are fun that side.”

@TshupsM commented:

“Wow absolutely beautiful.. ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

@jarode10 said:

“Lovely skin.”

@tobechvkwu reacted:

“✨this is beautiful.”

Pretty lady with a rare skin condition opens up in new video

In another story, Briefly News reported that Rising from the ashes of stigmatisation and mockery, a young Nigerian lady is living her dream and inspiring people on social media.

Adelaja Ewawunmi has freckles and vitiligo that have given her skin a mixed look. The 20-year-old said she had initially covered it up with make-up but developed courage with time.

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, Ewawunmi said she still cannot explain where the courage and love for her skin came from.

She stated that her mother had spent heavily on medications and treatment for the restoration of her skin but gave up and came to accept that it may be a permanent condition.

