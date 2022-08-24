Miss South Africa 2022 host Anele Mdoda and Nota Baloyi got into an argument on social media after Anele praised Moshe for violence

Over the weekend, Moshe and Twitter entertainment blogger Musa Khawula got into a brawl, which led to the opening of an assault investigation

Mzansi peeps have flocked to Nota's harsh tweets in which he makes disturbing claims about Anele and her entire family

Nota Baloyi has targetted Anele Mdoda in his latest social media rant. This comes after Anele praised Moshe for publicly beating Musa for a post that didn't sit well with him.

Nota Baloyi has targeted Anele Mdoda's family in his latest social media post. Image: @lavidanota and @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Earlier this week, Anele took to Twitter to express her desire to reward Moshe with flowers for teaching Musa a lesson. Mdoda said the following words that shook the timeline:

"Heh wethu I need @netflorist send Moshe the whole florist "

Anele posted the following tweet on Twitter:

This clearly did not sit well with Nota, who slammed Anele for her "disgusting" behaviour. The music executive claimed Anele was disgracing herself for a feud that didn't even involve her. He dragged Anele and her family, claiming they were Apartheid sellouts. In a heated post, Nota stated:

"When our parents were ducking bullets & breathing in teargas chanting, “Oliver Thambo thetha noBotha…” Anele was sitting on Botha’s lap while her own SELLOUT father, was working for the government that imprisoned Nelson Mandela, killed Steve Biko & banned Robert Sobukwe’s PAC."

Nota Baloyi shared the following tweet:

Mzansi asks Nota to seek medical help

@Puntmaster2 said:

"You're reaching bro‍♂️ even for your standards, this is just poor. How low are you willing to stoop to stay relevant champ?"

@sirboring_26 wrote:

"People don't like the truth about their favourites. They come up with psychological terms to defend their favorites' behaviour. Nota you are the change and awakening SA needs."

@Fka618 shared:

"I love it when you become political. Tell us more."

@mkhulumkhonto replied:

"You are disgusting you are a bully. You need help wena."

@wholesomeNDG commented:

"Well if this ain't some truth. Transkei government was heavy in bed with the apartheid government. If people weren't worshipping these talentless celebs, they'd see them for who they are."

@GoldenNtoks added:

"You have serious issues."

According to ZAlebs, Moshe and Musa Khawula had a heated physical fight at the White House in Sunninghill on Sunday evening. This comes after Musa posted something that offended Moshe. Since then, Musa has opened a common assault case against the Gomora actor. The police have already begun an investigation, further reports ZAlebs.

