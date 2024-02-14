A TikTok video captured just how badly doing faux locs can damage a woman's natural hair

The footage shared by @t_tbeautylounge shows how a client suffered hair breakage after having done the style

The video resonated with many women who shared their unfortunate experiences with artificial locs

A TikTok video revealed severe hair damage caused by faux locs. Image: @t_tbeautylounge

Faux locs are a trendy and cute hairstyle that many Mzansi women love. However, it comes at a great cost - and we're not talking about money.

Hair breakage video goes viral

A TikTok video shared by @t_tbeautylounge shows a hairstylist braiding a client's hair as she shows how damaged the hair was.

According to the post, the hair breakage was caused by doing faux locs.

"Faux Locs leave them alone! Especially if wool is used! Have you ever had breakage due to locs? How did uou regrow your hair?" the TkTok post was captioned.

According to Pattern Beauty, twisting your faux locs' roots can damage your natural hair. Moisture is most important. Keeping your scalp and the natural hair under your faux locs well-hydrated is key to revealing a healthy head of hair when you take your faux locs out.

Mzansi shares the faux locs drama

While only a few ladies said they had no issues with faux locs, many women in the comments section could relate to the pain of suffering hair loss or hair breakage after having done the particular hairstyle.

said:

"Yoh I am never doing faux locs again ."

Ebony Juliette commenetd:

"I'm still trying to grow my front hair back because of locs."

user7233813075410 wrote:

"Butterfly locks did me dirty shem, I had a bald spots ."

onkabetse. wrote:

"My hairline has not recovered from knotless braids ."

MUSIC NOTE replied:

"Wool makes my hair grow so much."

Ella said:

"Hello? I currently have them on wdym?."

Vusani Mzila commented:

"Even iphondo/ponytail, people lose hair in the middle."

Nana wrote:

"Knotless braids did that to my hair."

