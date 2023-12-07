A South African woman shared the terrifying aftereffects of bleaching her hair on social media

The TikTok post shows how the bleach has caused severe damage to her scalp and left her face severely swollen

The video has sparked a conversation about the dangers of hair bleaching, with many netizens expressing their concern

A woman suffered scalp damage and swelling to her face from bleaching her hair. Image: @misskstufuza

Source: TikTok

A South African woman has taken to TikTok to share the devastating aftereffects of bleaching her hair, sparking a conversation about the dangers of the popular beauty treatment.

Woman shares horrific bleaching experience

In a series of shocking images, the woman, whose username is @misskstufuza, documents her journey from having beautiful, short blonde hair to losing most of it and suffering severe burns and swelling to her scalp and face.

The first image shows @misskstufuza looking confident and happy with her new blonde hairdo. However, the subsequent images reveal a stark and disturbing reality. The bleach has caused severe damage to her scalp, leaving it red, raw, and hairless. The woman's face is also visibly swollen, highlighting the severity of her reaction.

While hair bleaching is a popular choice, it's crucial to be aware of the potential risks. The chemicals used in bleach can irritate the scalp and cause allergic reactions, leading to symptoms like burning, itching, and hair loss. In some cases, as seen with @misskstufuza, the reaction can be severe and even life-threatening.

Mzansi netizens left disturbed

The video has gone viral, garnering over 471K views and thousands of comments. Many netizens were shocked and horrified by the woman's experience, expressing their concern and asking questions about what went wrong.

Others shared their stories of adverse reactions to hair bleaching, emphasizing the importance of caution and awareness.

Julenda Ntlekoana said:

"Kunini ngithi yoh."

WAFFELS responded:

"Lapho bowumuhle kanjani."

100strictlychats commented:

"This turned into a whole boxing match now ."

Khomotso said:

"I gasped at every slide ."

Ratanang Nare wrote:

"Ahhhhh bengingafuni lokuhleka."

Xoliswa Noncolela Xo replied:

"Nam indenza so I dye futhi njeh asayifaki at all."

