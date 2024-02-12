A South African medical student went viral after sharing a struggle she faces as an aspiring doctor

Vuyelwa Mnukwana posted a video sharing her inability to have manicured nails due to hygiene requirements in her studies

The video had several netizens intrigued and resonated with many others who were in the same boat

Vuyelwa Mnukwana, posted a video lamenting her inability to have manicured nails due to hygiene requirements in her studies. Image: @vuyelwamnukwana

Source: Instagram

A gorgeous Mzansi medical student took to social media to share her pain of not being able to do a manicure.

Med student longs to do nails but can't

Vuyelwa Mnukwana posted a video showing her dressed in her lab coat as she showed a picture of different manicure designs on her tablet and detailed that she would love to do her nails like other girlies, but sadly her degree won't let her.

Studying medicine does involve acquiring hands-on skills, but the extent varies depending on the stage, which could explain why it is best for students to avoid doing manicures.

See Vuyelwa's video below:

Mzansi reacts med student's video

While some netizens were surprised to learn that medical students don't do manicures, others shared similar struggles too.

rati nhlapo replied:

"Mina ngikgalela ukufana nawe ngiqoke ama scrubs ."

Mkhulu Junior commented:

"Iyoh mara maku wuwe kodwa ."

Sikelihle ️ replied:

"My colleagues in Optometry are allowed for short ones though ."

Phumlile Ndhlovu commented:

"Yeey umuntu can only do manicure ngo December, because during the July recess there's Selectives as well."

kagiso said:

"Culinary students yall know the pain ."

andiiswa030 replied:

"But at least umuhle oe, khohlwa iynzipho."

a rare breed‍⚕️ said:

"Girl do them and remove them before OSCE, I always go to skills and DH with my nails mina."

Joburg nail tech charges over R3k for a set of nails

In another story, Briefly News reported that the cost of maintaining a well-groomed appearance will have you taking on a second job. A nail tech from Johannesburg charges over R3k for some of her bougie sets, and Mzansi people had to take a minute.

Women are expected to have their nails, hair, lashes, tans and all the things done, but do some men know how much that costs to maintain?!

TikTok user @thenailboxbysamantha is a talented nail tech from Johannesburg who clearly only services the wealthy. Sis dropped a video in which she showed off some of her impressive work along with what she charges for these showstoppers – it will have you choking on your own spit!

