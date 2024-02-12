A Mzansi woman took to social media to share a clip of herself leaving her res room for the last time after graduating

The newly qualified optometrist shared that she had lived in the room for four years and cherished its many memories

The video sparked an outpour of congratulations from Mzansi viewers who were moved and inspired by her journey

A South African woman, Aphelele Zondi, celebrated her graduation with an emotional TikTok video showing her final moments leaving her res room. Image: @.aphegirls

Source: TikTok

A newly qualified optometrist posted a TikTok video of herself moving out of res for the last time.

UJ students reflects on res room stay

Aphelele Zondi posted a video of herself looking around the res room she had called a home away from home for four years during her optometry studies at the University of Johannesburg.

Aphelele packs away the last few of her belongings before bidding farewell to the space.

"A lot of memories were created here, a lot of tears shed, basically my whole varsity life I wouldn’t have had it any other way. Now on to the next chapter of my life," Aphelele wrote.

SA congratulates new optometrist

Many netizens reacted to Aphelele's video with warm and heartfelt congratulatory messages, wishing her well on the journey ahead.

Gods_kid❤️ replied:

"Sis my mom is an optometrist, and she says it gets rough out there. But all the best tho❤️❤️."

@Athi maphukata23 wrote:

"Oh nkosyam enkosi❤."

sineh.nhlanhla❤️ responded:

"Congratulations mama❤️."

Miss_Ma'am commented:

"Congrats on your new Journey Sis️Makwande.. kukhanye️."

uLerato said:

"Siri, play congratulate by Supa Mega.❤️

Enchiladas❤️ wrote:

"❤️uMusa kaNkulunkulu congratulations."

tiegokutumela responded:

"Imama malibe educated ❤️Congratulations mama."

Med students shares desire to do manicure

In another story, Brielfy News reported that a gorgeous Mzansi medical student took to social media to share her pain of not being able to get a manicure.

Vuyelwa Mnukwana posted a video showing her dressed in her lab coat as she showed a picture of different manicure designs on her tablet and detailed that she would love to do her nails like other girlies, but sadly, her degree won't let her.

Studying medicine involves acquiring hands-on skills, but the extent varies depending on the stage, which could explain why it is best for students to avoid manicures.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News