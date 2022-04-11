Someone decided to buy a smart TV that is almost the size of their car and got creative with transporting it

Facebook page SA Long distance Truckers shared the situation with peeps and wondered what was going through the person's head

While people gave an A for effort, they were sure there was nothing good that was going to come from this

A snap was taken of a person who decided to strap their new smart TV to the side of their car as there was no way it was fitting inside. The picture has left many shaking their heads.

A person got creative when transporting their new TV and left peeps in stitches. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It is always a struggle when buying new big appliances or pieces of furniture, especially when you do not have a bakkie on hand. The lack of space in a sedan did not stop the owner of a new 65” smart TV though.

Facebook page SA Long distance Truckers shared the picture to their social media, asking their loyal follower’s what their thoughts are. We have to give it to the person, they made a plan, LOL!

“When delivery charges is too much...”

The creativity of the driver leaves many fearing for the safety of the boujee TV

While the person deserved points for making a plan, peeps were certain the manufacturing warranty was not going to cover damage done from risky transportation.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

Shane Wilken said:

“Aaah I see it’s a Hi Sense, driver - No Sense. The TV is actually half the size of that box. Remove the TV and it would have fitted inside the car.”

Charmaine Gradwell said:

“That dude from the looting has got ideas now for next time.”

Sir-Charmichael Ka Ntlotshane said:

“Oh snap... that's well strapped. Some should learn a thing or two about strapping cargo precisely.”

Siyanda Mzelemu Zenda said:

“65 inches is big. I think they tried to put it inside already. But he came up with the new plan coz he won't pay for the delivery, the third plan was going to come up.”

