A clip of a tow truck towing a vehicle while on its roof has left many totally confused but laughing at the same time

Social media page @allfails shared the clip on Instagram, sarcastically claiming that the damage could be polished out

The people of the world could not understand what was going on as they only saw the tow truck towards the end

Many weird and wonderful things are caught on camera and a lot of totally ridiculous things too. Towing a car while it is on its roof is definitely one of them.

Social media page @allfails shared a wild tow trucking clip to their page. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Social media page @allfails took to their Instagram page to share a clip of a multicar accident where a car had flipped onto its roof and was being towed as it. If you looked at the clip quickly and did not pay too much attention, it looks like the car is sliding across the road on its roof. Wild!

The page sarcastically captioned the clip with: “That’ll buff right out.”

Social media users scream over the stupidity portrayed in this clip

There is no logical explanation for this other than that the car was a wreck (didn’t look like it) or the tow truck driver had no idea what they were doing.

Peeps flooded the comment section with all sorts of explanations while they had a good laugh at the situation.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@erichanson675 said:

“I’ve seen this and thought wind was blowing this car until the tow truck came into view. ”

@urbvnmonocle said:

“I thought the video was on reverse ”

@wish4fish said:

“ I didn’t know what the hell was going on at first.”

@inka_senpai said:

“I thought a tornado was pulling it at first ”

@vthejeweler706 said:

“I was wtf how the car moving️”

