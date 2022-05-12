Video footage of a woman running with a large cow’s head coddled in her arms has been circulating online

She was one of many who grabbed the opportunity to score free meat after a truck transporting meat on the N4 was involved in an accident

A traffic officer can also be seen capturing a video of her and Saffas couldn’t help responding with banter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A woman brazenly making the run after looting a cow’s head left Mzansi social media users with belly aches from laughter.

The incident is said to have happened after a truck transporting meat on the N4 was involved in an accident. In true Mzansi fashion, nearby people did not miss out on the opportunity to loot whatever they could get their hands on.

A woman had Mzansi in stitches as she made the run with a cows head. Image: Stock Images/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The video, which has gained a lot of traction, was shared on Facebook by SA Trucker and shows the lady, with half her hair done, running with her loot.

According to TimesLive, no injuries were sustained in the accident.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In the clip, a traffic officer can be seen running beside the woman and recording the incident on her phone instead of stopping her. People can also be heard laughing in the background.

“Hot contender for looter of the year 2022. Is the cop taking photographic evidence or she is making a Tiktok video,” the post caption reads.

South African netizens couldn’t help but poke fun at the Facebook post as many responded with laughter and banter.

Sakhile Malumane replied:

“Aaahhh day made.”

Musa Bless Mchunu shared:

“Don't understand estimate women power some of the guys won't be able to run like this with that heavy load.”

Vusi V Mgenge wrote:

“Banamandla labantu.”

Wayne Plank commented:

“Speed Cop making a movie welcome to Mzansi.”

Erick Waison said:

“Don’t under estimate the power of a satafrikan women.”

Sthole Ka Mtshana reacted:

“Can't believe this.”

Video of locals shamelessly looting overturned truck of its livestock has South Africans fuming

In a separate story, Briefly News reported on a video of scores of people running to get their hands on free livestock after a truck overturned left South African online users fuming.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Mzansi LIVE and shows a large number of people flocking to grab hold of scattered animals after a truck that had been transporting them overturned.

Absolute pandemonium can be seen as the people are seen going for and trying to pin down what appear to be pigs and sheep. It is not clear when or where the incident took place.

Source: Briefly News