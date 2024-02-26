A South African woman captured the emotional journey of her moving to another country in a TikTok video

She is seen in the footage breaking down in tears and saying goodbye to her loved ones at the airport

Netizens rallied behind the hard-working woman and showered her with congratulations and well-wishes

A Mzansi woman who emigrated abroad had a tearful farewell at the airport. Image: @phindile_makamu

Source: TikTok

One woman who used to sell sweets and ice cream spread her wings and flew across the globe. And how do we know? Well, TikTok spilled the tea!

SA woman emigrates to another country

In a video posted by @phindile_makamu, the woman poured out her heart as she bid farewell to her family and everything she's ever known. Tears flowed freely as reality hit home that she was really leaving her comfort zone for the great unknown.

TikTok video moves Mzansi

But hold onto your tissues, folks! The internet wasn't about to let her face this emotional journey alone.

Thousands of netizens jumped in with virtual hugs, high-fives and a tidal wave of supportive comments.

Watch the video below:

Importance of pursuing dreams

The brave woman reminded people that life's about embracing change and chasing dreams.

@ayandatintswalo said:

"Never been this happy for a stranger. All the best, may God protect you."

@__tharbi joked:

"Bathong wena now who will expose preschool teachers for go shapa bana modi thlogong!?Super proud of you stranger! ❤️"

@coachella.randy posted:

"You’re a fighter! I’m so inspired, all the best with everything.❤️"

@lekkervro mentioned:

"Oh stranger, I'm so happy for you. I'm gonna miss your customer stories❤️"

@plussizeblackdiamondssa. shared:

"I cried with you. I followed you because of how you encouraged us to be hustlers and your humour. Rise child! We love you."

@Chichi shared:

"Just a week ago, we were standing at the exact spot saying goodbye to my brother who also moved abroad. Congratulations and good luck, sesi ❤️"

@Jang-a-lang added:

"When you cried, I cried too. On this day four months ago the very same thing happened to me. I cried exactly at that gate ❤️❤️❤ and it can only be God."

@gorgeousgontse said:

"When God shows up, He shows off. Blessed journey ahead."

SA woman’s daring move to Saudi Arabia

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a South African woman's daring move to Saudi Arabia has ignited conversations and introspection among Mzansi expatriates.

Leaving the comfort of her home, she shared a video on TikTok showcasing what she did before she relocated to Saudi Arabia. Her story resonated with many Mzansi expats who seek better opportunities abroad.

