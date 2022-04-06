One man was a little shocked when a friend denied lending him money just because he has a tertiary education

Social media user @Ntsikier shared a screenshot showing the conversation and expressed his disbelief

The people of Mzansi read between the lines and concluded that the degreed man might have been a little entitled

A man needed some cash so he turned to a friend and ended up getting rejected just because he has a degree. Apparently educated peeps are not allowed to be broke.

Everyone in Mzansi knows that having a tertiary education does not guarantee you a job. Times are tough and it takes more than just papers.

Social media user @Ntsikier shared a screenshot on Twitter of him asking a mate for moola and getting laughed at because he has a degree. Man was shook!

“So people with degrees must not borrow money? ”

The people of Mzansi debate the matter, feel the man might have deserved it

While there is no reason to be so salty to a friend, some believe that the man with the degree might have been a bit too confident when he got it and left a sour taste in the friend’s mouth.

Peeps took to the comment section to share their thoughts and it is evident that most are on the friend’s side, not the man who got turned down, shame.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@gosh_magoda said:

“From my own experience, I’ve had a friend who used to ridicule me for working while they were studying. The same dude wants me to buy him weed and cigarettes every day but once he gets drunk he is talking about I’m gonna be richer than all of you here, I’m the only one with a degree here!!”

@Melore7 said:

“He's probably returning the favour, I also have a friend who likes bragging about his degree, especially in arguments.”

@seechibuzo said:

“The rejection is not about the Degree but the Attitude of Degree holder. Common sense ♂️”

@Duncan66739235 said:

@Abuti__Ray said:

