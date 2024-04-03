Musician Mthandazo Gatya has once again gained not one, but two nominations at the Metro FM Music Awards 2024

Mthandazo Gatya is nominated under Best RnB and Best Music Video categories for his song In 2 U

He shared that the nominations mean a lot to him as they are an indicator that he is doing something right in his career

Mthandazo Gatya is among the artists in Mzansi who are in celebratory mode after getting nominated at the Metro FM Music Awards 2024.

Mthandazo Gatya gets two nods at the Metro FM Music Awards 2024. Image: @mthandazogatya

Source: Instagram

Gatya celebrates nominations

Mthandazo Gatya is on a career high after bagging two nominations at the Metro FM Music Awards 2024. The singer is contesting under two major categories, Best RnB and Best Music Video, for his song In 2 U.

"Fam, I got 2 nominations today. Please help me by voting for me."

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Mthandazo speaks on nominations

He shared with TshisaLIVE what the nominations mean to him. Mthandazo stated that they are an indicator that he is doing something right in his career path.

“Getting nominated means so much, this is the second year in a row. I got nominated in two categories, just as I was last year. I am happy, and this says that there’s something that I’m doing right that people are loving and recognising.”

Fans back Mthandazo

Reacting to the news, fans of the singer have pledged their support for him.

jade_kelly said:

"Well done - you deserve nothing less. Gods with you on this journey ! Im happy for you."

alex_manhica shared:

"Brother, well done."

yayarsa stated:

"Congratulations fave."

thobimavundla shared:

"I am so going to vote for you."

Cassper Nyovests asks fans to vote for him at Metros

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Cassper Nyovest is nominated a Metro FM Music Award and he is campaigning to win.

The celebrated rapper is nominated for Best Hip Hop for his hit song 018 featuring rapper Maglera Doe Boy.

Nyovest admitted that he has not campaigned to win an award in a while, but he wishes to walk away with this one and has asked his fans to vote for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News