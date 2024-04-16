Reality TV star Inno Morolong is preparing for a boxing match against Ashleigh Ogle at the Mandela African Boxing Cup, training twice a day for the event

Media personality Inno Morolong is gearing up for her highly anticipated boxing match against rapper Da LES' ex-girlfriend Ashleigh Ogle. The reality TV star recently opened up about her workout routine and some of the challenges she has been facing.

Inno Morolong to take part in a boxing match

Controversial South African reality TV star Inno Morolong is getting ready to fight Ashleigh Olge. The star revealed that she has been training twice a day for the upcoming match, which will take place at the inaugural Mandela African Boxing Cup, hosted by President Ramaphosa's son, Tumelo Ramaphosa.

The tournament, organised by the Mandela Foundation and the International Boxing Association, will be held at the International Convention Centre in Durban on 21 April 2024.

Inno Morolong gets candid about the challenges she is facing

The Diamonds & Dolls star said although she is mentally and physically ready to fight Ashleigh, she has encountered several challenges ahead of the match. Speaking in a statement shared with Briefly News, Inno said:

"So much has happened in my life since the match was announced. My Instagram account was suspended and I also had to deal with some personal issues that I don't want to share at the moment. I feel like all of this is a spiritual attack.

