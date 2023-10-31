Slay queens Inno Morolong and Eva Modika are accused of being ANC officials' girls

The two controversial influencers were spotted in France having fun with Zizi Kodwa and Bheki Cele

Previously, the Diamonds and Dolls star was accused of assaulting Olwethu Magudumana

The controversial club hosts Inno Morolong and Eva Modika found themselves at the centre of controversy yet again with ANC officials.

Inno Morolong and Eva Modika spotted with ANC officials

Reality TV stars Inno Morolong and Eva Modika were spotted over the weekend in France, with some ANC officials.

An X user, @jozitube, accused the two club hosts of being ANC officials' slay queens. Inno Morolong shared a clip on her Instagram story of her with Bheki Cele at the airport and also of her and Eva dancing with Zizi Kodwa.

The Twitter user shared the clip online and wrote:

"ANC bosses went to have fun with slay queens in FRANCE. Inno Morolong and Eva Modika are in all ANC events, but it’s not clear what services they provide."

Take a look at the post below:

Mzansi responds to accusations made against Inno and Eva

Netizens shared their opinions regarding Inno Morolong, who was once accused of trafficking young girls, and her friend Eva Modika being ANC officials' dollies. See some of the comments below:

@DaRealFreeMan said:

"Vote ANC at your own risk."

@NthabisengSimp2 wrote:

"Ezase Mzansi azi pheli."

@KbKoapeng81384 said:

"So now our taxes are an allowance for Inno and Eva?"

@slave4202 responded:

"It’s clear they provide nyash , nothing else but nyash."

@Sjivvo wrote:

"So unclear like all hidden services."

@Serame43437578 said:

"ANC is a scam."

@kmosebetsi replied:

"Aaai politicians, such sleazy humans!"

@LesoleLaAfrika responded:

"And our journalist never asks questions."

Inno Morolong accused of assaulting Olwethu Magudumana

According to a distressing Twitter post, South African social media influencer Inno Morolong has found herself at the centre of controversy after being accused of assaulting a woman.

The incident allegedly occurred when Olwethu Magudumana attempted to intervene in a fight in which Inno Morolong was involved. Graphic videos and pictures accompanying the post depict a bloody scene, with Magudumana claiming she was struck on the head with a champagne bottle.

Inno denies posting pictures of Tebogo

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tebogo Thobejane said she didn't give Inno permission to share her steamy pics and called for the police to arrest the controversial club host.

Inno rubbished Tebogo's claims, adding that she did not take the video and reiterated that Tebogo looked high and free in the clip filmed in her room.

