Philanthropist and entrepreneur Malcolm X and his co-accused have allegedly been granted R10,000 bail at the Alexandra Magistrate court after his previous application was denied on Monday.

Malcolm X and 3 police officers extort illegal immigrant over R500K

The businessman and three SAPS officers, identified as Desmond Campbell Kekana, James Mpho Sekhaolela, and Raymond Mphuwa Mokaile, were nabbed by the Hawks last week after soliciting migration favours, according to ZiMoja.

The NPA's spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, confirmed that the accused had extorted R580K from the R2 million they had requested from a woman who was apprehended for "fraudulent migration stamps" by the officers, with Malcolm X accused of facilitating the payment.

Mzansi thinks Malcolm X is BI Phakathi, annoyed with his behaviour

When the self-claimed philanthropist appeared in court, people thought he was the popular BI Phakathi, Mzansi's modern-day Saviour who showers needy people with money. Phakathi's identity remains a mystery.

Those familiar with Malcolm were bored with his brand:

@somkheleomkhulu said:

"All those years he kept threatening to jump eBraam after being eVerts for 10 yrs & Mam Winnie kept saving him. We coul'dve been spared this drama."

@Iam_ZwelethuM asked:

"Could Malcom X be BI Phakathi?"

@jazi_cee was annoyed:

"This one is always in the midst of some controversy, uthanda izinto."

@KebotlhaleMotse asked:

"Why is he called Malcom X please."

@MandiMALS wondered:

"I’ve been asking myself for years ba where does this man takes the money."

@exoticTiwanna shared:

"He’s a fraud, one time I won a book from him on Instagram and I never got anything!"

@Ntlophi1 enlighted:

"He was in entertainment business before and then went to other business known by him."

