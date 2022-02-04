A local lad packing a whole lot of confidence strode to social media recently to air a firm declaration that he plans to stick by

@Brian_Thee_MVP posted images of shredded retail store account cards, giving off the impression he doesn't plan to use them again

Locals finding themselves in the same boat, and others, made a beeline for his mentions to share their thoughts around the bold step

One man who is bent on ridding himself of all his debt proved just how serious he is about doing so by heading online to show off his cut-up retail store cards.

The Twitter user, @Brian_Thee_MVP, shared pictures of his Woolworths store card and Mr Price store account, not so much in their original condition, but shredded up to ensure he never gives in to his impulsive urges.

A social media user has pledged to pay off all his debt. Image: @Brian_Thee_MVP

Source: Twitter

The caption read:

"Paid off [one] loan yesterday. Just need to close off these two as well. Wanna enjoy my salary now, ay."

Judging by his assertiveness, the proactive fella is every bit as bent to free up his cash flow and, as he points out, start enjoying his hard-earned money.

But all this will now depend on how quickly he manages to pay off the two store accounts, after bidding adieu to a loan he had, as destroying the cards is only the first step in ensuring he keeps the urge of using them at bay.

Locals were excited for him while stressing that he keeps to his commitment. Others shared their own experiences about managing credit, even urging one another to check their credit report every so often.

Saffas air contrasting views

The tweet gathered more than 6 200 likes, more than 400 comments and nearly 200 comments at the time of publication. Briefly News brings readers all the interesting reactions to the post.

@Tshisi_Mawela wrote:

"Without changing your previous lifestyle, Believe me, you, u will go back."

@NMkhabela said:

"{I paid off my two credit cards and closed them off in 2019. It makes life better and you don't spend on unnecessary things. Debt is a form of slavery and many people are comfortable in it. I love this slap back."

@Silambanezgwili added:

"Since 2019, been doing things cash..... it's the best thing in the universe. Well done."

