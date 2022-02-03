Another beautiful new apartment occupier has cropped on social media and Mzansi is here for it

@lungeIo headed online to share the exciting news, making sure to drop a picture of his lovely abode

Locals gathered around the tweet to rain down the praise on the trailblazer as he continues making headway

The breathtakingly stunning new apartments and everything else new keeps coming as Mzansians, both young and experienced, continue to make strides.

This new group of bustling achievers have not been shy to take their feathers in the cap to social media so everyone else can join in on the excitement. A Twitter user, @lungeIo, sent his followers and others on the bird app berserk with his announcement.

"New job. New city. New car. New apartment."

Now, of course, that is a lot of new things to be raking in, underlining just how big the young tweep's achievements are and, naturally, would not escape the notice of online sleuths.

He a shared picture holding up the keys to his new abode in one hand. The background gives a small glimpse into the beautiful home's modern kitchen, complete with a built-in touch control ceramic hob and oven.

Saffas nod to achievement

Locals and detractors banded around the incredible post on its way to gathering a massive 30 000 likes, more than 2 200 retweets and more than 300 comments. Briefly News camped inside the comments to bring readers all the reactions.

@less_that wrote:

"Nothing more satisfying than owning a crib, Hang all of these NFT collections on the wall."

Chuffed fella welcomes new-found freedom

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that another Mzansian has made the massive leap from living under someone else's roof to moving into a place they can call their own.

Taking to the bird app with the excitement of a newbie, @caseywaves ushered in the start of a new path as an independent young adult bent on making a name for himself in this world.

He posted pictures that showed him revelling in the happiness of finally moving into his new place. As a nod to the peeps that banded around him on his way to taking the life-altering step, the image was accompanied by a heartwarming caption.

"Kwami. Finally finished moving. Thank you for all the kind words," the caption read.

In one image, the ecstatic lad sits on top of the counter near the kitchen sink. His bright smile stands out against the cream-coloured cupboards and brown window frame. And since he was feeling celebratory, an opened bottle of his favourite alcoholic beverage can be seen beside him on the counter.

