A sultry stunner decidedly headed to the timeline, and, boy, did she turn heads after posting a now-viral picture of herself

Looking all done up, @_MeladiM shared an image wearing ripped knee jeans, a button-down shirt and a crop top sweater

Locals were instantly taken at the sight of the It Girl and flooded her mentions with messages, clearly gushing over her

A gorgeous University of Cape Town (UCT) graduate caused some serious problems on the timeline recently as she put Mzansi into a light trance with her mesmerising looks.

Heading online, @_MeladiM shared an image of herself doing the most as she stood in front of a full-length mirror, looking all done up from head to toe for a quick snap. Despite her small frame, the stunner's eye for fashion ensured she could strut her stuff in style.

"A UCT master's candidate," read the lovely caption with two heart emojis.

The lass decided on a quintessential blue ripped knee jeans look with white sneakers. Up top, she rocked a peach crop top sweater over a white button-down shirt.

Not to mention, she wore matching earrings, completing the entire elegant look with her versatile Apple Watch. To say tweeps were in love would be an understatement as the post garnered close to 15 000 likes and retweets.

Netizens captured by beauty

Mzansians praised her fashion sense and cautioned her not to "distract the other kids" in the lecture hall, thanks to all the heat she was packing.

Briefly News was on hand to whisk through the comments to bring to readers below.

@phume22 wrote:

"Are you going to class looking like that Meladi? And how must the other kids concentrate?"

@HumbleSizwe said:

"I see the story about masters. Lemme focus on the beauty. Muhle umuntu wabantu."

@Mt_Tee_Ortiz added:

"Congratulations to you, Mel."

Lass over the moon after receiving Master of Science

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that locals rained down the plaudits on a visionary lass as she made an ascent on the highest cloud following the arrival of her most highly-anticipated package to date.

Heading to the timeline, the excited Twitter user @tebogomoremadi shared the scintillating news of the delivery of the prized possession with her 1 400 expectant followers on the social networking service.

Dutifully, she posted a picture of the accolade, coming on the heels of her recent graduation, and confirming her newest status as a Master of Science in Astrophysics holder.

The caption read:

"My piece of paper finally arrived."

